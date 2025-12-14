What To Consider Before You Buy A $1,000 Dishwasher

So, you're planning to splash some cash on a fancy dishwasher, let's say around $1,000 or more. With a "budget" dishwasher going for perhaps $400, once you're climbing into the four-figure range, you're getting towards the upper echelons of what a dishwasher can cost. At this price, there's much more to expect in terms of how long the dishwasher will last, its cleaning power, and the convenient features you'll find. But which details are actually worth it?

One of the key features worth splurging on is noise reduction. It's safe to say that quiet appliances are desirable for most people, and appliance reviewers tend to put somewhat of a premium on a dishwasher's low noise level. You'll generally want to look for a dishwasher that puts out around 40 decibels of noise, though the exact number is debatable (some say that anything below 44 is effectively inaudible, but it may depend how sensitive you are to noise). Those considered the quietest, which come from top-rated brands like Miele and Bosch, will generally set you back over $1,000.

Another feature worth looking for is flexible loading: This means adjustable racks so you can optimize the dishwasher's space, fit more items, and put awkwardly-shaped dishes in there. You may also want to pay attention to features that will make for more thorough cleaning, like additional spray arms or pressurized jets. A hard food disposer (which basically grinds food so it drains from the machine) could also be a worthwhile feature, particularly if you hate rinsing dishes and cleaning dishwasher filters. This is common on GE models. Finally, keep an eye out for one material: stainless steel. Compared to cheaper plastic dishwasher liners, a stainless steel tub helps dishes dry quicker, is easier to clean, and won't absorb smells.