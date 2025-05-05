How Long Are Dishwashers Supposed To Last?

Ah, the dishwasher. Every home cook's best friend. And needless to say, perhaps one of the most iconic inventions to ever come out of the United States. Truthfully, it's hard to imagine how people coped with handling a massive pile of dishes before American inventor Joe Hoghton first created it in the 1950s, but once it hit the market, we bet no one really wanted to go back to the old way of scrubbing by hand again.

That said, dishwashers have come a long way since then. And while they're still pretty easy to handle, it's worth taking your time to read this before investing in a countertop dishwasher, or any other type, for that matter. This is particularly important when it comes to things like energy and water efficiency, how much noise they make, and, last but not least, how long they're built to last.

Knowing your dishwasher's lifespan can save you plenty of energy and nerves, especially when it comes to avoiding costly repairs, as you mentally prep yourself for a brief return to the 19th century to manually wash every last plate. For the record, an average dishwasher is expected to last for about 12 years. However, depending on how well you care for it, your dishwasher's lifespan can dip as low as nine years, or reach well beyond 16 if you treat it right. But what does it really mean to take good care of it, and how can you make sure it lasts as long as possible?