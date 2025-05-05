How Long Are Dishwashers Supposed To Last?
Ah, the dishwasher. Every home cook's best friend. And needless to say, perhaps one of the most iconic inventions to ever come out of the United States. Truthfully, it's hard to imagine how people coped with handling a massive pile of dishes before American inventor Joe Hoghton first created it in the 1950s, but once it hit the market, we bet no one really wanted to go back to the old way of scrubbing by hand again.
That said, dishwashers have come a long way since then. And while they're still pretty easy to handle, it's worth taking your time to read this before investing in a countertop dishwasher, or any other type, for that matter. This is particularly important when it comes to things like energy and water efficiency, how much noise they make, and, last but not least, how long they're built to last.
Knowing your dishwasher's lifespan can save you plenty of energy and nerves, especially when it comes to avoiding costly repairs, as you mentally prep yourself for a brief return to the 19th century to manually wash every last plate. For the record, an average dishwasher is expected to last for about 12 years. However, depending on how well you care for it, your dishwasher's lifespan can dip as low as nine years, or reach well beyond 16 if you treat it right. But what does it really mean to take good care of it, and how can you make sure it lasts as long as possible?
The secret to keeping your dishwasher running for years lies in the small habits
To keep your trusty kitchen sidekick in top shape, it's crucial to avoid the 13 mistakes everyone makes while loading a dishwasher, one of which includes the simple rule of not overloading it. Letting your dishes breathe and leaving space between them not only helps your dishwasher clean more effectively, but also keeps your dishes from chipping and prevents extra strain on the machine, like filter buildup, clogged spray arms, or an overworked motor. And on that note, cleaning your filter at least once a month will not only reduce the probability of food residues collecting inside, but also ensure steady water flow and keep the nasty odors away.
Keeping things clean on a regular basis can help stop grease and grime from building up inside your dishwasher, and prevent it from malfunctioning. With that in mind, aside from washing it with warm water and a bit of soap, you'd be amazed how a lemon keeps your dishes and dishwasher fresh.
In addition, the frequency of use can greatly impact how often your dishwasher will need to be repaired. Since most households in the United States run about five dishwasher cycles a week, cutting back a bit could significantly help extend your dishwasher's lifespan. Ultimately, letting the hot water run at the sink for a few seconds before starting your dishwasher cycle can cut down both the time and effort needed to get your dishes sparkling clean. Who knew that a little care could make such a big difference?