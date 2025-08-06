The Unreliable Kitchen Appliance Brand That Will Just Break Down Randomly

Nobody wants their purchases to break down within a few years of buying them. While it can be worth it to double up on kitchen appliances on some occasions, you probably just want brands to deliver on their promises the first time around. Unfortunately, not every appliance is built that way, which is why Chowhound spoke exclusively with YouTuber and appliance repairman Scott The Fix-It Guy to see which brands have the worst track record.

"The least reliable appliance brand that I see having the most breakdowns is Samsung," he said, noting how cheaply its appliances are made which subsequently enables them to be sold at a low price at big-name retailers. "Because they are so low-priced, they are very popular. Most consumers are very unhappy with Samsung when their kitchen appliance has a major breakdown at just three years old."

It's not just Samsung that has a bad rap. Scott stated that LG and GE appliances can be just as bad. In fact, LG was sued in 2024 for lying about its products' lifespans. More specifically, LG refrigerator compressors kept failing, leaving customers with spoiled food.