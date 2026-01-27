9 Aldi Food Staples That Are Nutritionist Approved
Aldi, the German bargain grocery chain, never lets us down on a deal. Historically, it's been a great place to snag kitchen basics for lower than average prices. If you're a seasoned shopper, you know how many in-house brands cover the everyday necessities. For knock-off potato chips or viral coffee cold foam, you'll find nourishing products that prioritize whole ingredients. They usually have easy-to-skim packaging to let you know exactly what you're getting.
Eating well doesn't have to be expensive, which Aldi proves is possible for us bean-counting shoppers. With that in mind, why not take a peek at what nutritionists are putting in their carts? Registered dietitian nutritionist Kezia Joy of London-based company Welzo (who is a fellow Aldi fan) is among those who vouch for the chain for one reason: It doesn't gate-keep. "The price of the products available at Aldi is affordable enough to allow consumers to purchase healthy foods long-term instead of buying them only temporarily or as an occasional luxury," she explains.
If you're in need of a new Aldi food staple, we have good news. Refresh your cupboard with these nine products that health experts call a win on quality and price. Our conversation, also joined by Lauren Manaker — a registered dietitian nutritionist who provides guidance at Nutrition Now Counseling – spanned every corner of the supermarket, from the hottest snacks to surprise shelf picks.
1. Canned beans and legumes
Looking for a quick protein boost without turning to meat or dairy? Legumes are dirt cheap, so it's ironic how incredibly rich they are from a nutritional perspective. Ties to better heart health and cholesterol make it unsurprising for registered dietitians to make a beeline to canned beans or lentils, which Kezia Joy does regularly on her Aldi trips. Joy praised their versatility across different dishes as well as the nourishing value they bring to the table. "The low-sodium varieties of these products offer high levels of fiber and plant-based protein, which can be easily added to salads, stews, and wraps, making it easy to prepare healthy meals while staying within your budget," she explains.
Not only are they packed with potassium and fiber — which are often nutritionist-approved — but as Joy tells Chowhound, the Aldi food staple invites scads of possibilities for your meal-prepping needs. Scour the shelves for black, pinto, kidney, and Northern beans, packaged under the Dakota's Pride brand. If you're interested in organic beans, the brand Simply Nature features legumes processed without genetically modified organisms (GMOs). From a budget standpoint, both brands are extremely frugal, barely topping $1 per can. Foodies can take canned beans up a notch by sprinkling in herbs or spice blends; an easy shortcut to channeling some Southwestern flair in your chili or a Greek touch to chopped salads.
2. Lightly salted rice cakes
When pining for a high-crunch treat that hits the same sensation of potato chips (minus the grease), Lauren Manaker enjoys the retailer's lightly salted rice cakes, packaged under the Fit & Active label. "I have loved rice cakes since forever, and these come at a great price point and are made with simple ingredients — just whole-grain brown rice and a touch of salt — making them a low-calorie snack," she raves. Not only that, but experts such as Manaker appreciate that they're a great source of complex carbs, meaning the grains' natural nutrients are kept intact.
Being loaded with wholesome goodness is an obvious mark for rice cakes' nutritionist-approved status. Plus, each crispy snack touts 35 calories — small potatoes in the daily drip of calories we take in. The plain flavor profile makes it a keeper to have on hand for a quick mid-day nibble, which you can eat as is, or slap on whatever fixings you have lying around your house. Manaker enjoys the Aldi food staple with nut butter and sliced bananas, but feel free to embrace any combination you see fit. Riffing on East Coast delicacies like the lox bagel is another ingenious hack to rein in those carbs. Simply smear rice cakes with cream cheese, top with smoked salmon and sprinkle on Everything Bagel seasoning, and voila: savory snacking, perfected.
3. Autumncrisp grapes
Lauren Manaker is wild about another offering you've probably encountered online, assuming you're hooked to social media (it's okay, we all are). Autumncrisp grapes resemble, by and large, regular green grapes, which are never a bad choice to incorporate into your diet. These grapes are chock-full of antioxidants, abundant amounts of good ol' vitamin C – you get the drill. However, this variety is larger in size and touts a firm, snappy skin that's nothing short of irresistible. Producer Sun World International intentionally gathers fruit grown later in the growing season to yield a super chomp-able bite.
Customers — Manaker very much included — scoop them up like fiends when their nearby Aldi refreshes its supply. Manaker's elevator pitch for why it's one of her ultimate food staples definitely sold us: "They're a healthy snack that actually feels indulgent, they look gorgeous piled high on a charcuterie board, and they somehow disappear from lunchboxes faster than you can pack them." While you'll spend a little more on these super craveable beauties from Aldi – typically $6 for two pounds at the time of writing — they're beyond scrumptious as a small bite, and they can help you stay on top of your health.
4. Olive oil
There aren't many occasions where us cooks don't need some kind of olive oil. It's the base to flavorful marinades or zesty vinaigrettes and what we often choose to pan-fry the juiciest of chicken breasts. Consequently, we have to hand it to Aldi for providing solid bottles that tick off the nutritionist-approved boxes. Choices like extra virgin olive oil are relatively pure, since as far as fats go, they lack common preservatives that professionals highlight as a way to reduce cholesterol levels as well as risks for chronic disease.
When it comes to shopping smartly, "Aldi is a fantastic choice because it offers high-quality, affordable products, including organic, gluten-free, and plant-based options, without the premium price tag," according to Lauren Manaker. Therefore, it's wise to purchase those cooking mainstays we need for numerous meals on the horizon. Fellow nutritionist Kezia Joy is a big fan for how multi-functional extra virgin olive oil is, with its dietary benefits and versatility. You can score an awesome deal when you buy a bottle from Aldi too, which is another feather in its cap. Browsing the retailer's website shows extra virgin olive oil (available from Priano) for under $7.
5. Mushrooms
Mushrooms — any variety — will get an eager thumb's up from registered dietitian nutritionists. Not only are the little fungi a vitamin-loaded jackpot, but they're also delicious in an assortment of dinnertime favorites and won't be a blow to your grocery budget. "They're low in calories, fat-free, and packed with B vitamins, antioxidants, and even a bit of plant-based protein," Lauren Manaker explains. "Plus, they're a great source of selenium, which supports your immune system." Not to mention, as Manaker eagerly divulges to Chowhound, Aldi's selection is routinely one of the better ones she's encountered when browsing fresh produce from the supermarket — hence why they're one food staple that never gets booted from the shopping cart.
Let's run down the numbers, in terms of how affordable the mushrooms are at Aldi. An 8-ounce carton of whole baby bella mushrooms costs $1.45 on average, but even if you pick the pre-sliced kind, Aldi still barely makes a dent on your wallet: For prepped white mushrooms (also 8 ounces), the retailer charges $1.75 (a 30-cent difference). And if you need any inspiration on how to combine them, Manaker offers tons of tasty ideas that are nutritionist-approved to boot. One that stood out to us ticked the box for resourcefulness and nutrient-packed power: using finely diced mushrooms to pad out homemade burger patties or a taco filler. Otherwise, the umami morsels are always welcome in spaghetti sauce.
6. Whole grain bread
Our impression of quality whole grain bread is that it's exclusive to "fancy" organic stores. Turns out, even self-bagging supermarkets have embraced the seedier loaves. Aldi carries a supply approved by the very pros of proper health and diet. Hearty breads from the store label teem with hunger-busting compounds such as fiber at a low price to help shoppers keep their budget in line. Suffice it to say building a sandwich can help us achieve our daily quotas without fuss. L'Oven Fresh 12 Grain Wide Pan Bread promises 21 grams of whole grains (mind you, in a single portion), which takes care of nearly half the daily recommended amount.
Once more, Aldi earns Kezia Joy's endorsement for selling heartier breads that won't break the bank for consumers. When asked what considerations she makes browsing Aldi food staples, Joy brought up factors like fewer preservatives or sweeteners, which encompass the kind of fuel associated with a healthier lifestyle. "When I see these indicators, I know that the product has likely undergone minimal processing and will be higher in nutrient content," she says.
7. Tart cherry juice
Juice is a tricky thing. Your Tropicanas and Minute Maids, although yummy, are usually pumped with sweeteners, masking the natural tartness of raw fruit and sadly, upping our sugar intake more than it should be worth. Checking out natural juices, then, would be excellent for fitting in your daily vitamins. Lauren Manaker is a huge (and we mean huge) proponent of Aldi's tart cherry juice because of its minimal ingredients, plus the various health benefits it packs in every bottle.
Simply put, cherry juice has demonstrated possible links to soothing muscle pains (caused in particular by strenuous exercise). As Manaker explains to Chowhound, "This juice is a source of anthocyanins, aka potent antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress." Examining the jug, which weighs 32 ounces, shows unvarnished cherry juice and water, making the elixir incredibly tart and lip-puckering.
Those struggling to get good shuteye will also like this nugget of information, too: The fruit juice, which contains melatonin, can apparently help to combat rough sleep. Manaker enjoys devising a concoction with chamomile, honey, and the rouge brew prior to hitting the hay. No wonder the beverage is an Aldi food staple!
8. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt has to be one of most celebrated foods on the planet, health-wise. It features a ton of protein and harbors probiotics, the tiny cultures that help our digestive tracts stay in tip-top shape, with a tangy consistency adaptable to cooking. On this front, Aldi strikes again. Kezia Joy claimed it's a regular food staple in her home and applauded its frugal cost, especially for the refined product you get in exchange.
Check out the Friendly Farms brand of 32-ounce tubs, which are made with whole milk or non-fat dairy. We'd recommend sticking to plain Greek yogurt for those wanting to reduce their sugar intake; being wary of "fun" flavored yogurts will help control your diet initiatives. And if the sourness is a bit much, there are ways you can sweeten your plain Greek yogurt with pantry staples – toppings such as fruit, chopped nuts, and granola are common recommendations.
"When the staple ingredients of nutritious food can be bought affordably, more people will cook at home regularly — ultimately leading to improved overall eating habits over time," Joy says in our interview. The Aldi yogurt is proof of that, having passed muster as a Chobani dupe in one Chowhound roundup.
9. Frozen veggies
A cold night calls for a cozy stir-fry. Just thinking about chopping, slicing, and dicing those vegetables might send you into a spiral. For string beans or carrots you can roast in a pinch, simply peek into the freezer aisle of your neighborhood Aldi. With a steamer bag from Season's Choice, you can maximize convenience while rounding out your meals with increased vitamins you might not be getting elsewhere. Frozen veggies are also quite the bargain: Shelled edamame costs nearly $3 for a whole pound, while smaller veggie packs run about $1.
Nutritionist Kezia Joy wholeheartedly recommends checking out the German grocer's frozen produce. From her perspective, cutting down on toilsome work is a huge bonus. Yet there's another perk the nutritionist approves of. "These help retain their nutrient levels better than fresh veggies do, and allow me to cook quickly during the workweek," Joy notes. Simply put, growers are not sealing up corn or bell peppers that are out of season; they're grabbing what's ripe, and only what's ripe, to ship out to stores.
Certainly, soggy textural issues can lead people to avoid certain frozen vegetables. Yet when getting enough iron or zinc can be a chore, it helps to have Aldi's shortcuts handy when we need a speedy meal to assemble.