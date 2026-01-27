9 Aldi Food Staples That Are Nutritionist Approved

Aldi, the German bargain grocery chain, never lets us down on a deal. Historically, it's been a great place to snag kitchen basics for lower than average prices. If you're a seasoned shopper, you know how many in-house brands cover the everyday necessities. For knock-off potato chips or viral coffee cold foam, you'll find nourishing products that prioritize whole ingredients. They usually have easy-to-skim packaging to let you know exactly what you're getting.

Eating well doesn't have to be expensive, which Aldi proves is possible for us bean-counting shoppers. With that in mind, why not take a peek at what nutritionists are putting in their carts? Registered dietitian nutritionist Kezia Joy of London-based company Welzo (who is a fellow Aldi fan) is among those who vouch for the chain for one reason: It doesn't gate-keep. "The price of the products available at Aldi is affordable enough to allow consumers to purchase healthy foods long-term instead of buying them only temporarily or as an occasional luxury," she explains.

If you're in need of a new Aldi food staple, we have good news. Refresh your cupboard with these nine products that health experts call a win on quality and price. Our conversation, also joined by Lauren Manaker — a registered dietitian nutritionist who provides guidance at Nutrition Now Counseling – spanned every corner of the supermarket, from the hottest snacks to surprise shelf picks.