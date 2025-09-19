The Fan-Favorite Aldi Snack That's Crispy, Fruity And Super Craveable
Aldi is known for offering many quality, affordable foods that shoppers can't get enough of. From quality ingredients for your charcuterie board to Aldi dupes that taste like the real thing, the German supermarket offers a rotating selection of unique and tasty finds that generate a loyal following. One such delicious and nutritious snack that customers love is its Autumn Crisp grapes.
These green grapes are coveted for their perfect amount of sweetness, crispness, and fruity-floral or Muscat flavor. They are also massive, quite possibly the largest grapes you've ever seen. Shoppers rave about the huge size of the grapes, even comparing them to whole eggs (while not as large as an egg, they aren't too far off). Customers also agree that the grapes have a super satisfying crunch that surpasses other grape varieties.
Besides general consensus that the grapes are consistently massive, crisp, and perfectly sweet, some people have also found creative ways to eat them. An individual in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook group shared that they are perfect for making candied grapes, while another even wrapped one in Cadbury Creme Egg foil for an April Fool's Day joke. Their size and crispness also makes them perfect for turning frozen grapes into a candy-like treat.
What are Autumn Crisp grapes?
Autumn Crisp grapes (also known as Sugrathirtyfive or Sugra35) are considered late season grapes, meaning they are typically harvested toward the end of growing season when it's cooler, like the fall. Late season grapes are known for being sweet from being left on the vine longer than regular harvest time (typically for an extra one or two months). The grapes lose water content as they continue to ripen on the vine, causing the sugars to become more concentrated. Late harvest wines are made with these grapes and are known for having a higher residual sugar content.
Although the name might be new to some readers, Autumn Crisp grapes have been commercially produced by Sun World International based in California since 2012. These green treasures are grown in several countries around the world in varying hemispheres, ensuring they are available for many months of the year. Autumn Crisp growers can be found in locations such as California, Mexico, Chile, Italy, South Africa, and Australia. Other Sun World table grapes include Ruby Rush, an early season, juicy and crunchy red grape, and Midnight Beauty, a sweet, black seedless grape.
Aldi's Autumn Crisp grapes are sold for $6.59 for 2 pounds, depending on location. Availability is hard to predict, largely due to Aldi offering different items at different stores. However, according to shoppers, they appear to be in stores sporadically but most often in the fall, late winter, and early spring.