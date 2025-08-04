The Quickest Way To Add Protein To Your Salad That Doesn't Involve Meat Or Dairy
When it comes to whipping up a quick and filling salad, there is one ingredient you really need to be using more — legumes. Beans, lentils, peanuts (yes, did you know they are legumes?) are possibly the easiest way to inject some extra protein and fibre into your salad with no baking, marinating, or frying required. All you need to do is grab a can, rinse off the extra sodium and all that goopy brine, and then you're already halfway to a way more satisfying and healthy lunch.
As a vegan, this is a game changer, although there's no shame in admitting it may have taken a while to realize you were starving again by 3 p.m. because your lunch salads weren't substantial enough. While tofu is possibly the ultimate plant-based protein, it takes time to do it well; you actually should marinate tofu for up to 48 hours for it to really come into its own. Beans, however, bring protein to the party in mere minutes. Plus, there's such an inspiring variety of them, lunch never has to feel repetitive. Pinto beans and white beans are creamy and add a softness, whereas lentils have a lovely earthy taste, and chickpeas are a bit more robust and chewy. In fact, there are a whole 14 ingredients to upgrade your next bean salad that will totally change the game for your lunchtime. All they really need is a little squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt for a combined explosion of flavor and nutrition.
How to prep beans so they actually taste good
Beans do have a reputation of being a bit bland, so it's all in the preparation. You want to treat the beans like they're a base; they need some additional pizazz to really stand out on their own. So firstly, always rinse them, then simply make sure they get tossed in a lovely and punchy dressing, perhaps something that includes citrus, garlic, or a bit of mustard. Beans are beautiful, but they lack much flavor on their own.
If you want to make things extra interesting and texturally diverse, add crispy beans for an even better salad. Or if you want to lean into creamier textures, mash some white beans up before throwing them on top of your beans. Or even throw them into the blender with some olive oil, vinegar, and salt for a thick and pourable dressing. If there still isn't enough variety yet, get experimental with pickled onions, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted seeds, and fresh herbs.
And don't be afraid of fat. A fatty dressing is often the key to an incredible salad, so don't be scared of going hard just because you're doing salad for lunch; it'll still be a nutritionally sound meal even with a generous drizzle of tahini or even an indulgent ranch dressing. Plus, it makes it way more satiating to keep you going all afternoon. That forgotten tin of lentils in the back of your pantry? It's your new secret weapon.