8 French Dressing Brands Ranked Worst To Best

There is no shortage of salad dressing options at the grocery store, from fan-favorite buttermilk ranch and perfectly garlicky Caesar to more unconventional options, such as the best Thousand Island. The reason we're gathered here today? French dressing. When I was growing up, I went through a phase where the only dressing I would eat on salad was French (yes, while other kids my age were going through their One Direction phases, and I was going through a salad dressing phase — but I digress). I don't remember it being as universally available at restaurants as Caesar, ranch, and balsamic were, but I do remember eating copiously dressed bowls of lettuce with the condiment at home and not complaining too much about the flavor. There was something about the way the umami and sweet tomato intertwined with the slightly smoky and vinegary undercurrents that really gave it some pop and made it one of my favorite dressings.

However, my interest in this dressing never entirely waned, and I wanted to see, as an adult, which brand made the best French dressing. I was shocked to see how many different brands of French dressing were available at my local grocery stores. Based on my past experiences trying salad dressings, I imagined there would be a ton of diversity and differences in quality between the different bottles. As such, I decided to give each of these brand's products a taste, evaluating the flavor balance, texture, and overall enjoyability before ranking them from worst to best.