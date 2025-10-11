9 Thousand Island Dressing Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

A classic Reuben sandwich, piled high with corned beef and Swiss, isn't complete without a drizzle of Thousand Island dressing on top. While it doesn't have nearly the same reputation as a standout salad dressing, especially compared with heavy hitters like Caesar, balsamic, Italian, and ranch, it makes for a refreshing flavor when your greens are looking a little uninspired. This creamy, mayo-based dressing is often flavored with pickle relish, ketchup, lemon juice, and paprika, which give it a very unique flavor, a slightly sweet bite, and savory undertones.

I used to be a big fan of Thousand Island dressing, and at one point, it was even my go-to. While I would much rather reach for a vinaigrette, I definitely can appreciate the unique flavors that Thousand Island brings to the table. And because there are so many different flavors at play, it's safe to say that every brand of Thousand Island dressing is going to have a different interpretation.

I set out to see which brand of Thousand Island dressing tasted the best. To do so, I took to tasting as many brands of Thousand Island dressing as I could find, including some of the condiment aisle staples and more niche brands, to see which one boasted the most balanced flavor, creamiest texture, and overall best eating experience. Then, I ranked each of the brands from worst to best.