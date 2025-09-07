15 Types Of Salad Dressing Every Veggie Lover Should Know

Many of us try to incorporate more salads and vegetables into our day in an effort to pack in more nutrition in the most delicious way possible. A good salad dressing can be the difference between a mediocre vegetable dish and a fantastic one, and there are so many delicious dressing options that go beyond the few that we usually turn to.

Vinaigrette, ranch dressing, and Caesar sauce are all tasty options, and are popular for a reason, but there are plenty of other flavor combinations that can elevate your salads and veggies to create variety throughout the week. From an Asian-inspired sesame ginger dressing that will light up your palate, to a silky green goddess sauce that looks as vibrant as it tastes, varying the dressings you use on your roasted vegetables or green salads means you will never get fed up eating well. Most salad dressings only take minutes to make, so there is no excuse not to be a little more adventurous the next time salad is on the menu.

Whether you are just starting out on a new veggie-packed adventure or you're a seasoned salad specialist, we have you covered. Let's take a look at 15 types of salad dressing that every veggie lover should know.