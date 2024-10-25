McDonald's And Other Fast Food Chains Pull Onions From Stores After E. Coli Outbreak

Since the FDA announced an E. coli outbreak affecting McDonald's Quarter Pounders in several states on October 22, 2024, the fast food chain has said that raw slivered onions sourced from Taylor Farms are the cause of the outbreak. (The fresh beef patties are also being considered in the multi-agency federal investigation that includes the FDA, the USDA, the CDC, and the FSIS, which has not confirmed the outbreak's source, as other McDonald's burgers use flash-frozen patties.) In response, several other fast food chains are now pulling onions from certain locations. According to CBS News, Burger King and Yum! Brands' KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell have removed fresh onions from specific stores, but have not announced which ones. Fat Brands, the owner of Johnny Rockets, has also pulled Taylor Farms onions from its restaurants (via Bloomberg).

Presently, McDonald's remains the only restaurant to report any illnesses after consuming the products containing the onions. According to the FDA, as of October 24, 75 people across 13 states have been infected with the E. coli O157:H7 strain, resulting in 22 hospitalizations and one death.