The Reason Some Fruits And Vegetables Are Often Contaminated With E. Coli

With recent news of fast food chains like McDonald's removing onions tainted with E. coli, it's easy to be worried about what might be growing on your groceries. You shouldn't be, because the majority of foods on store shelves are safe enough to eat, but certain types of produce can be especially vulnerable, and it can be useful to stay aware of that.

Lettuce or spinach have appeared at the center of outbreaks in the past, and there's some evidence for why it's these specific leafy greens. This is partly because they're crops exposed directly to soil that could be contaminated (which applies to most crops, to be fair), and more specifically because they're often eaten raw. Properly cooking food kills harmful bacteria like E. coli, and leafy greens like cabbage, broccoli, and collards are less associated with outbreaks because we cook them more often. Meanwhile, lettuce and spinach go straight into salads, or onto burgers after the patty's already been cooked, and E. coli can be very difficult to wash off leafy green veggies.

This isn't to say that all leafy greens are dangerous nor that other produce is always safe. Pre-cut fruits and veggies also have a higher contamination risk because they don't have peels to protect them during handling.