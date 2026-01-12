The Biggest Ground Beef Recall In US History Impacted Over 100 Million Pounds Of Meat

When you hear about a massive food recall, you probably imagine that it's because the food was exposed to a specific contaminant, like E. coli or salmonella. There have been plenty of beef recalls due to safety concerns, like the million-pound Wegmans recall in 2007, but the biggest U.S. beef recall ever was actually triggered by animal cruelty.

That was the 2008 Westland-Hallmark recall, where 143 million pounds of beef were ordered off the shelves. It included beef that had been frozen and distributed over an unusually long two-year period, and had been incorporated into other products. The recall was triggered by the release of undercover video from inside the California-based meat producer's facility that showed workers forcing sick and injured cattle to slaughter. The recall was then initiated when the USDA determined it could no longer certify that a large portion of the company's meat had been produced under required inspection conditions.

Because federal law requires all cattle to pass a pre-slaughter inspection while standing and walking, any meat processed from animals that bypassed that step is considered unacceptable. The scope of the recall was so broad because investigations showed the same practices had occurred repeatedly over a two-year time period, making it impossible to isolate a smaller batch of affected meat. It also caught consumers' attention because a large portion of the beef was sent to the National School Lunch Program, so it had gone to children.