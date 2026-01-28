The Best Kitchen Appliance To Use When You Need Hot Appetizers Quickly

Sometimes you're just short on time. Maybe your guests dropped by last minute, or maybe you got caught up cooking the mains, but no matter the reason, don't let forgetting the appetizers be one of the dinner party mistakes that ruins the evening. It's really just a case of putting out something quick and warm for everyone to pick at while they have a drink, and it turns out, your Instant Pot can actually be a pretty useful fallback when you're in a pinch. It doesn't necessarily do anything especially clever, but because it skips a few of the usual slower steps (you don't need to preheat the oven or hover over a pan), it's particularly handy for getting smaller dishes out fast.

The ways in which it will be especially useful are for making the kind of appetizers where temperature matters more than texture — think dips, melted cheese dishes, and soft snacks as opposed to anything crispy and crunchy. The Instant Pot actually does these kinds of dishes very well because with its pressure cooking function, the steam stays in. That way, there's no risk of them getting dried out. Your Instant Pot also kind of simplifies the cooking process by keeping the whole process in one place — which, when you're making multiple things at once, is a convenience that is everything.