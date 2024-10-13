Don't Sleep On Cooking Burgers In Your Instant Pot

Using an Instant Pot might not be the most obvious method for cooking burgers, but think twice before ruling it out. Pressure cooking is a super quick and easy way to deliver tasty, juicy burgers. Why use a pressure cooker instead of a grill or the stove? Maybe the weather is an issue or you'd rather not make a mess on the stove. Or, maybe you just want to try a different, fun way to cook with your new Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. No matter the reason, rest assured you'll be happy with how your burgers turn out if you just follow a few helpful tips.

Pressure cookers trap steam in the chamber, creating a high temperature and pressurized environment that cooks your food fast. Cooking your burgers in an Instant Pot is similar to steaming them, which, as a bonus, is considered a healthier way to cook meat. Once you've formed your patties (about 4 ounces each) and seasoned them to your liking, wrap them in squares of foil or parchment paper, place them in your pressure cooker on the steamer rack, and add one cup of water for four patties in a 6-quart pressure cooker. Add more water for an 8-Quart Instant Pot. Allow them to cook on high for 10 minutes for a well-done burger (a couple of minutes less for medium or medium rare) with a quick release at the end.