7 Tips For Cooking With Stainless Steel Like A Pro Chef

One of the most frustrating parts of moving into a new home is adjusting to a new cooktop. If you already have an established cookware collection, the last thing you want to have to do is buy new pots and pans because your cooktop isn't compatible with them. Luckily, our experts affirmed that stainless steel is a pretty universal material and can be used on both gas and electric ranges.

Induction burners, however, are a pain point for stainless steel. As chef Rob Smith points out, you'll need to find a stainless steel pan with a magnetic base in order for it to work on your induction cooktop. Most 400-series stainless steel pans are induction-compatible, but cheaper 200- and 300-series pans may not be. You can test compatibility with a magnet; run it over the bottom of the pan to see if it sticks, or look for a coil or "induction compatible" label on new cookware.

Another important caveat is that you'll need to be careful with stainless steel on glass cooktops — both induction and electric. "While stainless steel can be used on glass cooktops, care must be taken to avoid scratching the surface," says Smith. In other words, don't drop your full stainless steel pot on your glass cooktop, nor pull it by the handle across the surface when moving it from burner to burner.