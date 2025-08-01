Keeping Your Cast Iron Seasoned Is Easier Than You Think. Here Are 2 Ways To Do It

Cast iron cookware is the key to crispy casseroles and a good seared steak, but these culinary successes don't come easily. Other pots and pans come with the same intuitive set of instructions for cooking and cleaning, but a cast iron requires some attention. Namely, whether it's old or new, you need to know how to season a cast iron pan. The idea of seasoning a pan might sound foreign to some, but if you want to have one of these in your toolkit, it's an essential piece of knowledge.

Seasoning cast iron protects the delicate surface, keeping it from rusting and your food from sticking. Before you worry about the process ahead, don't — keeping this cookware seasoned is easier than you think. As you cook in cast iron, the pan builds up layers of oil. While most recipes reinforce that protective coating, cooking especially acidic foods or scrubbing the pan with abrasive materials can wear it down. If your pan looks dry or is starting to rust, here are two easy ways to season it and bring it back to life.