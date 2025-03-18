The Best Cooking Pans: Nonstick, Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, And More

Investing in cooking pans can be daunting, but few can argue that a kitchen is complete without a few solid options. Whether stainless steel or nonstick, each pan style has its place, and many overlap in the Venn diagram of cooking tasks. The techniques required for certain dishes can make it difficult to know how to pair the task to the pan. There are many classic styles in the marketplace, with newer materials and unique designs vying for consumer attention. Some users may want a pan to perform well and look classy on their stove. Other cooks are only concerned about how to get the best sear on a steak, with aesthetics of little concern to them. There is a lot to consider, and it can be overwhelming.

Here, we aim to help readers find the best pans amidst the jungle of cookware. We provide the best option for different pan styles, spanning classic kitchen stalwarts to contemporary offerings. And given that there is rarely a one-size-fits-all approach to cooking, it makes sense to amass an arsenal of pans over time. However, if you're on a budget or want to find a solution until you can afford that epic 10-piece set, we have you covered. It doesn't matter if you consider yourself an experienced chef or a novice home cook looking to experiment, our guide will help you with valuable insights on the best options available.