We Found Out How TJ Maxx Makes Pricey Cookware Brands So Affordable
There's an old saying, "buy once, cry once," that perfectly describes the experience of shopping for high-quality cookware. On one hand, a heavy-duty Le Creuset Dutch oven (yes, you really need one) or a tri-ply skillet like Ina Garten's beloved All-Clad can last a lifetime. On the other is the sticker shock; some pans can cost as much as $400, which can make even the most seasoned chef think twice before buying. This is where TJ Maxx comes in clutch, because you can often find all kinds of brand-name cookware for much less than retail price, which kinda feels like hitting the culinary jackpot when you're in the right store at the right time. But how, exactly, does the discount giant manage to pull off those low prices? The answer is a combination of how it buys its inventory, and how fast the inventory turns over once it's on the shelf.
Unlike traditional retailers like Macy's and Bloomingdale's, which stock first-run goods straight from a brand like Calphalon or Lodge, TJ Maxx has a different way of buying its products. Instead of stocking this year's pots and pans, its buyers scoop up excess inventory and overstock from first-run retailers and manufacturers that didn't sell. Usually they will buy bulk lots of products at a deep discount, and then pass the low price on to TJ Maxx customers.
TJ Maxx prices also rely on product turnover
Another perk of TJ Maxx is that its products are more insulated against price hikes than the original retailers, especially in terms of tariffs. Because the products were imported by another store, the initial costs of importing and tariffs have already been paid. Although the company's CEO, Ernie Herrman, said that the retailer is not immune to tariff pressure in a May 2025 call with investors (transcript via Seeking Alpha), the company has reported increases in inventory in 2025 despite uncertainty due to President Trump's trade tariffs.
TJ Maxx has one other trick up its low-priced sleeve, however: fast turnover. Instead of pricing items like cookware high and letting them sit until they sell, the company prices the products low so that they'll move quickly. So it relies on volume to make a profit rather than big markups. This creates a sense of urgency for shoppers, who feel like they'd better grab a deal before it's gone. The shelves then stay fresh, customers come again and again to see what's new, and the prices stay low.
So if you're in the market for our five must-have pans, but your budget is holding you back, TJ Maxx is one of our most recommended spots for buying cookware for a reason. You never know when you'll find a premium pan hiding out next to the scented candles, and you can always be sure you'll pay less than full retail.