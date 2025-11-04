We Found Out How TJ Maxx Makes Pricey Cookware Brands So Affordable

There's an old saying, "buy once, cry once," that perfectly describes the experience of shopping for high-quality cookware. On one hand, a heavy-duty Le Creuset Dutch oven (yes, you really need one) or a tri-ply skillet like Ina Garten's beloved All-Clad can last a lifetime. On the other is the sticker shock; some pans can cost as much as $400, which can make even the most seasoned chef think twice before buying. This is where TJ Maxx comes in clutch, because you can often find all kinds of brand-name cookware for much less than retail price, which kinda feels like hitting the culinary jackpot when you're in the right store at the right time. But how, exactly, does the discount giant manage to pull off those low prices? The answer is a combination of how it buys its inventory, and how fast the inventory turns over once it's on the shelf.

Unlike traditional retailers like Macy's and Bloomingdale's, which stock first-run goods straight from a brand like Calphalon or Lodge, TJ Maxx has a different way of buying its products. Instead of stocking this year's pots and pans, its buyers scoop up excess inventory and overstock from first-run retailers and manufacturers that didn't sell. Usually they will buy bulk lots of products at a deep discount, and then pass the low price on to TJ Maxx customers.