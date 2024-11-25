What To Eat With 24 Hours In San Francisco
San Francisco's food scene is a vibrant melting pot that reflects the diversity of the city's population. For example, you can pick up a famous Mission-style burrito, fill up on some of the best dim sum in the nation, and gorge on fresh seafood. Have a sweet tooth? You're in the right place. San Francisco doesn't disappoint when it comes to pastries, ice cream, and chocolate, and this is only scratching the surface. The city is also home to many award-winning restaurants, making it a destination for both fine-dining enthusiasts and self-proclaimed foodies.
While you might visit San Francisco to admire the Golden Gate Bridge or take a cable car ride, the food here also holds its own. However, with so many delicious options, it can be intimidating to know where to start. Here's where this list comes in handy. Whether it's sampling a brand-new cuisine or trying top-quality versions of familiar favorites, here's a local's guide to exploring San Francisco's diverse culinary scene.
Start your day off right with a fresh pastry
There's no better way to start your day than with a fresh pastry, and San Francisco is second to none in this category. We couldn't talk about pastries without recommending Arsicault, a French bakery known for its indulgent croissants and long lines. In 2016, Bon Appétit named Arsicault the best new bakery in America, and its croissants also rank nationally. Flaky, buttery, and decadent, these croissants deserve their fame. With locations in the Inner Richmond and Civic Center, the bakery offers plain, chocolate, almond, chocolate almond, and ham & cheese croissants, alongside other pastries.
Another standout spot is b. patisserie, a Parisian and Viennese-style bakery located in Lower Pacific Heights. What sets b. patisserie apart is its wide menu that includes croissants, Bostock, mochi pastries, scones, cakes, and tartines. However, the bakery is best known for its dense and buttery kouign-amann, featuring a filling that changes seasonally.
Also make sure to check out Cinderella Bakery & Café, located in the Inner Richmond. Since 1953, this Russian bakery has offered a variety of pierogi, piroshki, and sweet baked goods, including fruit tarts, poppyseed rolls, and hamentashen. You can also pick up loaves of rye bread and order sandwiches and soups from its café menu. With decades-old recipes passed down through generations, Cinderella remains a beloved stop for anyone craving authentic Russian fare.
Pick up a loaf of sourdough or two
San Francisco's history with sourdough traces back to the Gold Rush, when miners relied on batches of the bread for sustenance. San Francisco's most famous sourdough comes from Boudin Bakery, founded by French immigrants in 1849. Today, Boudin still supplies the city with sourdough, offering that classic sour taste and chewy texture at a reasonable price point. Boudin has multiple locations across the city, including its flagship bakery at Fisherman's Wharf.
For something more artisanal, Tartine is a bakery that's loved by locals and tourists alike. With three San Francisco locations, Tartine's signature sourdough is the Country Bread, a simple, soft loaf that's gained a loyal following. Another local favorite is Acme Bread Company, originally from Berkeley but with a location in San Francisco's Ferry Building. Acme's sourdough comes in several different forms, from batards and baguettes to standard loaves. You can typically find Acme at most local grocery stores.
Also make sure to check out Jane the Bakery, known for its specialty pastries and breads. In addition to classic sourdough bread, Jane makes a version baked with olives, bits of polenta, thyme, and lemon zest. While pricey, these breads are worth every cent, perfect for making a sandwich or tearing off and snacking. Jane has three main stores in San Francisco, including its flagship bakery in Lower Fillmore.
Make a pit stop for dim sum
Whether you're a first-timer or a dim sum expert, San Francisco has options for every level of experience. Dim sum is a traditional Chinese meal usually eaten at brunch time, consisting of multiple small plates that are meant to be shared. For a classic dim sum experience, check out Hong Kong Lounge Bistro in SoMa. Recently reopened, this beloved restaurant offers steamed BBQ pork buns, shrimp dumplings, noodle rolls, and many other dim sum favorites. Make sure to save room to try the fried sesame balls and egg tarts.
If you're on the west side of the city, Dragon Beaux in Central Richmond offers a contemporary twist on dim sum, mixing traditional Chinese flavors with high-quality ingredients from around the world. If you can't decide what to order, try a sampler of xiao long bao, also known as soup dumplings. More unique offerings include shrimp and Chilean sea bass dumplings and xiao long bao filled with black truffle.
For a casual experience that won't break the bank, head to Clement Street in the Inner Richmond for takeout dim sum. You can't go wrong anywhere, but Good Luck Dim Sum is the most famous of them all. Though there's usually a line, it moves fast, meaning you'll enjoy fresh dumplings and buns in no time. After grabbing your food, walk two blocks to the Presidio (or five to Golden Gate Park) and savor your dim sum in San Francisco's finest parks.
Grab some tacos or a burrito
Ask anyone and you'll get a different answer for where to find the best burrito or taco. While you can wander into the Mission and find countless great options, La Taqueria has earned a reputation as the very best in the city. This James Beard award-winning restaurant specializes in Mission-style burritos, packed with meat, beans, and fresh salsa. If you're not in the mood for lines, walk a block over to Tacos El Patron. This taqueria's small-but-mighty street tacos come with protein options like carnitas, al pastor pork, lengua, and tripa. There's also an entire section on the menu dedicated to birria, including fries, pizza, and even ramen.
For a slightly more upscale option, head over to El Buen Comer in nearby Bernal Heights. El Buen Comer offers Mexico City cuisine staples like guisados, which consist of meats or vegetables slow-cooked in sauce. Make sure to try the rajas con crema (peppers in a creamy corn sauce) on either a taco, huarache, or quesadilla. You'll also find pozole, hand-rolled enchiladas, and mole.
Off the beaten path is a local gem known for its large portions and low prices: Caliente Bistro Kitchen in the Richmond. Everything, from the tacos and burritos to the tamarind ribs and ceviche, is fresh and packed with flavor. Special mentions include the complimentary tomato garlic salsa and the crumbled tofu tacos, which come topped with pickled veggies, cilantro, and onions. Stop by at happy hour for $2 tacos and $4 margaritas.
Try the finest Burmese dishes
While San Francisco is known for its rich seafood and Mission burritos, it's also home to a host of excellent Burmese restaurants. The most famous of these — and well-deserving of this fame — is Burma Superstar. While you might have to wait for a table, the rainbow salad, crispy platha and dip, and chicken curry noodles make for a delicious introduction to Burmese cuisine. Burma Superstar's main location is on Clement Street in the Inner Richmond, and it has several spin-off locations across the city.
Just a few blocks away you'll find Mandalay, a neighborhood favorite restaurant and winner of the 2024 James Beard Classic award. Open since 1984, Mandalay offers a more traditional take on Burmese cuisine, featuring staple dishes like tea leaf salad and samusa soup. As the oldest Burmese restaurant still running in the city, Mandalay impresses diners with its authentic flavors and inviting atmosphere.
A relative newcomer to the scene is Burmese Kitchen, also located in the Inner Richmond. Dennis Lin, the chef behind the scenes, strives to offer an authentic taste of Rangoon, the former capital city of Myanmar. At Burmese Kitchen, you can sample sour leaf, an integral ingredient in Burmese cooking but one that's difficult to source. To solve this problem, Lin grows his own sour leaf on the restaurant's patio. Other standout dishes include the fresh and crunchy ginger salad and the chili oil-stir-fried lotus roots.
Enjoy fresh seafood
Take advantage of the Pacific Ocean's bounties at any number of San Francisco restaurants. Swan Oyster Depot is a must-try spot for all your raw seafood cravings. This unassuming, narrow seafood counter has been serving the freshest oysters, lobsters, crab, and octopus salad on Polk Street since 1912. Featured on Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" series, Swan Oyster Depot is also a James Beard award-winning restaurant.
If Dungeness crab is what you seek, head to the Outer Sunset to Thanh Long, a Vietnamese restaurant that draws diners from all over the Bay Area. The most popular order here is the roasted crab, cooked with generous amounts of butter, garlic, and spices. The restaurant also serves green-lip mussels, seabass, prawns, seafood dumplings, and its famous garlic noodles, a dish that Thanh Long invented in the '70s.
For another San Francisco original, try the cioppino at Sotto Mare. Nestled in North Beach (also known as Little Italy), Sotto Mare first opened in 2007 and quickly became famous for its cioppino. A hearty stew of seasonal seafood and vegetables in a spicy tomato broth, cioppino was created by Italian fishermen in San Francisco in the early 1900s.
Savor the best in plant-based cuisine
If you're vegan, vegetarian, or simply want to reduce your meat intake, San Francisco is a great place to be. For an upscale experience unlike any other, try Shizen in the Mission district. This vegan sushi and izakaya restaurant uses ingredients like pickled pineapple and mango, smoked bean curd, tempura pumpkin, gochujang aioli, and avocado crema to ensure that each bite is a flavor explosion. While Shizen reigns supreme, Greens is another great option for a nice meal out. Located in Fort Mason Center, Greens has been carefully crafting vegetarian meals since 1979. Enjoy dishes like tofu spring rolls, wild mushroom pate, and pumpkin ravioli, all with a view of the marina.
For a casual meal, check out La Venganza, an Oakland-based vegan taqueria with an outpost in San Francisco. With La Venganza, Chef Raul Medina set out to create plant-based taqueria meats that look, feel, and taste like the real thing. This means mushroom carnitas, marinated seitan asada, and soy-fiber chicken topping the likes of tacos, burritos, and nachos. La Venganza is located inside Saluhall, a new food court on Market Street that's also home to several other plant-based restaurants.
Leave some room for pizza
No matter your budget or taste, San Francisco has pizza for everyone. Many can agree that Tony's Pizza Napoletana, located in the heart of Little Italy, is the best in town. Run by award-winning chef Tony Gemignani, Tony's offers 12 different styles of pizza, including Neapolitan, Sicilian, New York, and Detroit styles. While it can get pricey, Tony's is the ultimate destination for any pizza lover.
Also in Little Italy is Golden Boy, a quick, affordable shop that's a popular place to grab a slice. Since 1978, Golden Boy has been feeding San Franciscans with thick, square-shaped slices, topped with pepperoni, sausage, clams, and mixed veggies. Golden Boy recently opened a second San Francisco location in Parkside.
Speaking of San Francisco's west side, the Central Richmond is home to a local gem by the name of Pizzetta 211. This charming pizzeria rotates its menu seasonally, meaning there are always new flavor combos to explore. Featuring ingredients like farm-fresh eggs, garlic confit, creamy mascarpone, guacamole, and asparagus, these pizzas are one-of-a-kind. Make sure to also snag a few house-made desserts.
Snack on quality chocolate
While the Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory is iconic, there's much better chocolate in San Francisco. For example, Dandelion Chocolate is all about quality, crafting its treats using only single-origin cocoa beans and cane sugar. In addition to chocolate bars, Dandelion makes bonbons, truffles, toffee, and freshly baked pastries. Dandelion has several locations across the city, but we recommend visiting one of the Mission district factory locations to sample different chocolates, take a class, or try a cup of rich hot chocolate.
Jade Chocolates is another unmissable stop on your sweets tour. Blending high-quality chocolate with ingredients and flavors from Asia and the Pacific Islands, Jade's chocolates are unlike any other — and they're all made by hand. The Genmai bar, a customer favorite, combines milk chocolate with green tea, jasmine tea, and roasted brown rice for a crunchy texture and multi-layered taste. Other chocolates incorporate ingredients like tamari almonds, miso, cardamom, kalamansi, and passion fruit. Located in Chinatown, Jade Chocolates features a dessert and sundae bar and hosts themed afternoon tea services.
Find the perfect spot for date night
San Francisco is full of romantic date spots, so we've chosen to highlight a few unique experiences. For the meat lovers out there, House of Prime Rib offers a cozy traditional English setting to chow down on premium cuts. This San Francisco landmark restaurant, located in Polk Gulch, is famous for its 21-day aged prime rib, carved tableside to your liking.
For an unforgettable dinner and a movie, head to Foreign Cinema in the Mission. Here, feast on delicacies like oysters, caviar, five-spice duck breast, and butternut squash tagliatelle while enjoying films projected in an outdoor courtyard. The menu and films change regularly, making it a truly unique experience each time you go.
After opening its doors last year, Dalida has already made a name for itself in the local dining scene. A James Beard award semifinalist, Dalida specializes in Eastern Mediterranean fusion, with dishes like pork cheek souvlaki, lamb dumplings, ratatouille dolma, and grilled turbot. With creative cocktails and stunning decor, Dalida is worth the trek out to the Presidio.
Splurge on fine dining
San Francisco is a haven for fine dining, with unique culinary experiences you won't find anywhere else. If you love Chinese American cuisine, Mr. Jiu's is a must. This Chinatown restaurant holds a Michelin star and is led by Brandon Jew, a James Beard award-winning chef. The tasting menu can include dishes like Peking duck, black truffle and yuzu dumplings, and squash ma lai go, though it changes regularly. While you need a reservation to sit in the dining room, Mister Jiu's accepts walk-ins for bar seating.
Located in SoMa, Californios is the first Mexican restaurant in the U.S. to receive two Michelin stars. With Chef Val M. Cantú at the helm, Californios uses local ingredients to offer inventive takes on contemporary Mexican cuisine, with a tasting menu that features dishes like carne asada served with grilled dates and morels, grilled squab tacos, and sumac-spiced buñuelos. While not cheap, this unforgettable dining experience is perfect for those really special occasions.
Since Noodle in a Haystack opened its doors in the Richmond in 2022, it's remained one of the most exclusive restaurants in the city. Eating here is an intimate and communal experience — serving only 12 guests per night with Chefs Clint and Yoko Tan preparing everything from scratch in front of you. The rotating eight-course menu can include the Tans' award-winning ramen, pork belly karaage salad, and firefly squid, among other Japanese-inspired delicacies. Reservations at this tiny, unmarked restaurant fill up months in advance, instantly after new dates drop.
Treat yourself to the best ice cream in town
It's no secret that San Francisco is home to several amazing ice cream shops and creameries. Garden Creamery in the Mission is one such spot. Using high-quality dairy from local farmers, Garden Creamery features flavors like Mexanilla Mango, Ume, Kalo Cream, and Butter Mochi Toasted Sesame. Vegan options include Kona Coffee and Coconut Pandan. Another standout spot in the Mission is Bi-Rite Creamery, which specializes in soft-serve ice cream. With seasonal favorites like Pumpkin Cheesecake and Balsamic Strawberry, along with signature offerings like Roasted Banana, Tiramisu, and more classic flavors, there's something for every taste. A pro tip is to skip the lines and pick up some pints at any of the Bi-Rite store locations.
Right next to Golden Gate Park in the Inner Sunset, Hometown Creamery serves small-batch ice cream, offering exceptional versions of both classic and seasonal flavors. For example, made with fresh mint instead of extract, Hometown Creamery's Fresh Mint Chip is deliciously refreshing (even for those who don't normally like mint chip). Seasonal flavors have included Bourbon Maple Walnut, Baklava, and Red Bean ice cream. Hometown Creamery also has a Hayes Valley location and an ice cream truck found in the Marina.
Finish the night with signature drinks
There's no shortage of good places to get a drink in San Francisco. One of the most unique bar experiences is the Tonga Room, a tiki lounge located within the Fairmont Hotel in Nob Hill. Created by a Hollywood set designer, the Tonga Room is built around a swimming pool-turned-lagoon and features live musicians playing from a boat. For the largest selection of rum in the nation, visit the Fillmore district's Smuggler's Cove, a nautical-themed bar that feels like stepping into another world. If you want to immerse yourself in local history, enjoy a gimlet at Vesuvio, a Beat Generation-era bar in North Beach that once served the likes of Jack Kerouac.
For unique cocktails just steps from Ocean Beach, head to White Cap. This mellow bar crafts its drinks featuring ingredients like seaweed vermouth, maple pecan reduction, okra, and tomatillo. If beers are more your thing, try Shotwell's in the Mission. Established in 1891, this historic drinking hole offers a wide variety of local and international beers, plus wine and cider. Also in the Mission is Arcana, a plant store and natural wine bar where you can sip a glass while admiring lush greenery. If you're in Chinatown, stop by Li Po Cocktail Lounge to try its famous (and trademarked) Mai Tai. This legacy dive bar, a fixture since 1937, was a favorite of Anthony Bourdain.