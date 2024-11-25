What To Eat With 24 Hours In San Francisco

There's no better way to start your day than with a fresh pastry, and San Francisco is second to none in this category. We couldn't talk about pastries without recommending Arsicault, a French bakery known for its indulgent croissants and long lines. In 2016, Bon Appétit named Arsicault the best new bakery in America, and its croissants also rank nationally. Flaky, buttery, and decadent, these croissants deserve their fame. With locations in the Inner Richmond and Civic Center, the bakery offers plain, chocolate, almond, chocolate almond, and ham & cheese croissants, alongside other pastries.

Another standout spot is b. patisserie, a Parisian and Viennese-style bakery located in Lower Pacific Heights. What sets b. patisserie apart is its wide menu that includes croissants, Bostock, mochi pastries, scones, cakes, and tartines. However, the bakery is best known for its dense and buttery kouign-amann, featuring a filling that changes seasonally.

Also make sure to check out Cinderella Bakery & Café, located in the Inner Richmond. Since 1953, this Russian bakery has offered a variety of pierogi, piroshki, and sweet baked goods, including fruit tarts, poppyseed rolls, and hamentashen. You can also pick up loaves of rye bread and order sandwiches and soups from its café menu. With decades-old recipes passed down through generations, Cinderella remains a beloved stop for anyone craving authentic Russian fare.