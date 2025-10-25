Why You Should Be Using Beer To Steam Seafood

Whether you're washing down shrimp tacos with a crisp Mexican lager or beer-battering fish and chips, you already know that beer and seafood is a combination made in beachy heaven. But did you know that you can actually use beer as a steaming liquid to cook seafood like shrimp, crab, or even whole fish and achieve impressive texture and flavor?

According to seafood expert Sam Ellis, a Maryland-based recipe developer and food scientist at The Culinary Compass, this cooking method can have a major impact on a fishy dish. "Steaming fish or shellfish with beer can add more aroma or depth that you wouldn't get with water alone," she says. "It can help lift delicate flavors and keep shellfish tender without overpowering it like a broth might." Curious how this works from a scientific perspective? Ellis explains, "Beer contains natural enzymes from the fermentation process that water or stock don't, and these can gently help loosen the protein structure in shellfish, keeping it tender rather than tight or rubbery." Beer's acidity can also help relax the muscle fibers in proteins, resulting in a tenderizing effect.

Chowhound also had an exclusive chat with chef and beer expert Peter Engelhardt, the executive chef at Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. From a flavor perspective, Engelhardt says the brewery has seen "great success" poaching shrimp in its new hazy IPA, Mortal Bloom. "We used herbs and bay leaves, which accentuated the floral and citrus notes of the beer and nicely [complemented] the seafood," he says.