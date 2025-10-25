Why You Should Be Using Beer To Steam Seafood
Whether you're washing down shrimp tacos with a crisp Mexican lager or beer-battering fish and chips, you already know that beer and seafood is a combination made in beachy heaven. But did you know that you can actually use beer as a steaming liquid to cook seafood like shrimp, crab, or even whole fish and achieve impressive texture and flavor?
According to seafood expert Sam Ellis, a Maryland-based recipe developer and food scientist at The Culinary Compass, this cooking method can have a major impact on a fishy dish. "Steaming fish or shellfish with beer can add more aroma or depth that you wouldn't get with water alone," she says. "It can help lift delicate flavors and keep shellfish tender without overpowering it like a broth might." Curious how this works from a scientific perspective? Ellis explains, "Beer contains natural enzymes from the fermentation process that water or stock don't, and these can gently help loosen the protein structure in shellfish, keeping it tender rather than tight or rubbery." Beer's acidity can also help relax the muscle fibers in proteins, resulting in a tenderizing effect.
Chowhound also had an exclusive chat with chef and beer expert Peter Engelhardt, the executive chef at Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. From a flavor perspective, Engelhardt says the brewery has seen "great success" poaching shrimp in its new hazy IPA, Mortal Bloom. "We used herbs and bay leaves, which accentuated the floral and citrus notes of the beer and nicely [complemented] the seafood," he says.
What kind of beer to use for steaming seafood and how to use it
Since different beers pair better with certain foods, it makes sense to choose a beer for steaming that complements your seafood of choice. For shrimp and blue crab, Sam Ellis says she likes a light lager or pilsner. "They're clean and crisp. I'll add Old Bay, garlic, and lemon," she says. For steaming mussels or clams, she advises trying a Belgian wheat beer. "The citrus notes bring balance. I add orange peel, parsley, and shallots," she says. Generally, Ellis recommends sticking to light beers to avoid overpowering your seafood's flavors. "The key is using beer to complement, not dominate, the seafood and if you're not sure, lager is a great universal choice," she says.
If you decide to try this steaming method with fish like trout, which is much more delicate than shellfish, Ellis advises, "I would stick with very light beers like a pilsner or kölsch, and would dilute it with water." However, Peter Engelhardt has a different suggestion. "A more traditional, hoppy IPA would likely work well in poaching a heartier seafood like trout," he says. Alhough Ellis warns that "hoppy IPAs can become harsh when heated."
When steaming fish, you should also try to keep the liquid simmering, rather than boiling, to prevent the fish becoming too tough. "Another option is to loosely tent the fish with foil or parchment to create a gentler steaming environment while still allowing the beer aroma to infuse without overpowering it," Ellis adds. Not sure how much beer to use? She recommends mixing it with water. "I don't have a strict rule on the ratio, but I usually lean toward 50/50 beer to water. With very light beers, you can go up to 70/30." Ellis says.