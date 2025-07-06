15 Old-School Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Adored

Anthony Bourdain may be best remembered as a globetrotting chef who was always chasing new dishes, unfamiliar places, and interesting people on his food and travel television shows. He had a knack for finding the best places to eat and uncovering hidden gems both at home and abroad. Yet for all his travels and insatiable curiosity, he never lost his appreciation for the classics. As he said on an episode of "Parts Unknown," "In case you haven't noticed, I'm an old-school guy. I'm sentimental about some things."

We know from Bourdain's writing and television shows that he had an affinity for old-school restaurants with history, character, and authenticity. Many of his favorite places to drink were weathered dive bars, and he loved ducking into smoky taverns, turn-of-the-century delis, and diners with cracked leather booths for a bite to eat. He was also a fan of elegant eateries steeped in history, like classic steakhouses, trattorias, and brasseries. If you also value tradition over the latest trends, these are 15 old-school restaurants that Bourdain adored, all of which are still going strong today.