8 Tips You Need When Making Chicken Soup

When we think of comfort food, the first thing that comes to mind nearly every time is a good chicken soup. Whether it's classic chicken noodle, flavorful veggies and rice, or cozy chicken and dumplings, many can agree that this basic formula is superior when the weather gets cold.

Chicken soup is healing when you're feeling under the weather and helps to warm your belly on chilly evenings. It's easy to take shortcuts and simply heat up store-bought soups, but making your own at home is more rewarding than you might think. With the right ingredients, implementation of the best methods, and awareness of common mistakes, you can craft a beautiful soup of your own with fresh flavors and healing properties that will become a staple in your winter meal rotation.

We spoke with two professional chefs to gather skillful advice for perfecting a tasty and impressive soup: Michelin-starred chef Joey Sergentakis, part-owner of multiple restaurants including Allendale Social, and chef Jacinto Perez of Constantino's Pasta Bowls. So before you decide to pick up a can of chicken noodle soup on your next grocery trip, here are some expert tips to make a delicious batch at home.