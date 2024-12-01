Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Soup

When hurrying to make a pot of soup, you may think that lightly browning the onions and other aromatics (also called "sweating" them) is a step you can skip. However, this results in a soup that lacks depth of flavor. Sylvia Fountaine explains that it's vital to take a few minutes at the beginning to concentrate on adding flavor. "Start by sautéing aromatics like onions, shallots, or garlic until they're golden and caramelized," she suggests. "You can also layer in spices at this stage to let their flavors bloom before adding liquid."

There's a big difference in flavor between raw onions and browned onions, and it's important to consider which taste you want to infuse into your soup. Scott Groth agrees that focusing on sautéing the veggies early on is crucial, as it concentrates the flavor. Cooking the base properly means letting them brown for more than just a few seconds.

Maggie Turansky recommends cooking the aromatics for at least 10 minutes before adding liquids. "You want to get to the stage where everything is beginning to brown, things are getting caramelized, and fond (sticky browned bits) is beginning to collect on the bottom of the pan," she explains. If you are used to simply frying the onions for a minute or two, extend the cooking time for your next batch of soup, and see the difference it can make. "Taking the extra time to cook the mirepoix properly can make a good soup an excellent soup," confirms Turansky.