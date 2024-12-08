Why Boiling Your Soup Is Actually A Big Mistake

Cozy, customizable, and simple to make, soup is the one-pot provision that needs no introduction. Still, despite its convenience and relative ease of preparation, it's not impossible to botch a batch. One of the biggest traps you can fall into is a common and seemingly harmless one. Although bringing soup to a roaring boil may feel like a good way to get the job done quickly, it's a culinary faux pas that can destroy its quality.

When you boil soup, you run the risk of overcooking its proteins — and who wants a bowl of lemon chicken noodle soup made with tough, rubbery poultry? Similarly, bringing soup to a boil will make those garden-fresh veggies wilt into a mushy mess. Tough meat and soggy veggies? No thank you. In addition to damaging its textures, boiling can also diminish the flavors of a soup. The dynamic taste of veggies and herbs can be attributed to their volatile compounds; tiny molecules that contribute to their aromatics and specific flavors. However, volatile compounds are sensitive to heat. When the herbs, roots, and vegetables in your soup are boiled, the compounds evaporate into thin air, leaving behind a pot of flavorless ingredients.