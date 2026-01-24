5 Foods To Always Order At Dunkin' And 4 To Avoid, According To Reviews

Ever since scrubbing "donut" from the name, Dunkin' has been on a mission to morph into the daily-grind kind of cafe we pop by regularly. Assess the menu of today, and you'll spot beverages supercharged with syrups and Sabrina Carpenter's star power (with her very own espresso drink). Yet surely the best iced coffee you can possibly order should include a bite on the side, and the Massachusetts stalwart has since rolled out sandwiches, wraps, and other odds and ends. Although there is undeniably a great variety, it isn't like the beloved chain hasn't slipped now and then in its product lineup. So we got to work, as all food writers do, to decide which are worth the drive-thru run.

Nine items total fit the bill for the best and worst this fast food giant has to offer, and to tackle our breakdown, we consulted the most recent feedback. Scrolling through internet forums and social media, the following selections were chosen according to reviews. There are donuts, of course, but continue on for insights into the snacks and morning-minded creations the internet's loving — or leaving behind. We'll go over the criteria at the end of this list. But first, check out five foods to always order at Dunkin', and four to avoid.