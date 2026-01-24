5 Foods To Always Order At Dunkin' And 4 To Avoid, According To Reviews
Ever since scrubbing "donut" from the name, Dunkin' has been on a mission to morph into the daily-grind kind of cafe we pop by regularly. Assess the menu of today, and you'll spot beverages supercharged with syrups and Sabrina Carpenter's star power (with her very own espresso drink). Yet surely the best iced coffee you can possibly order should include a bite on the side, and the Massachusetts stalwart has since rolled out sandwiches, wraps, and other odds and ends. Although there is undeniably a great variety, it isn't like the beloved chain hasn't slipped now and then in its product lineup. So we got to work, as all food writers do, to decide which are worth the drive-thru run.
Nine items total fit the bill for the best and worst this fast food giant has to offer, and to tackle our breakdown, we consulted the most recent feedback. Scrolling through internet forums and social media, the following selections were chosen according to reviews. There are donuts, of course, but continue on for insights into the snacks and morning-minded creations the internet's loving — or leaving behind. We'll go over the criteria at the end of this list. But first, check out five foods to always order at Dunkin', and four to avoid.
Order: Croissant breakfast sandwiches
Mornings tend to be prime business at Dunkin', when the donut chain's griddled breakfast sandwiches come in clutch. The lineup features some amalgamation of eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheese, followed by a choice of bread, and according to reviews, getting 'em on a croissant is your best bet. The pastry makes all the difference. They're just as they should be: buttery and flaky, but hearty enough to support the toppings stuffed in the middle. Posters often highlight the aesthetically pleasing appearance, which is definitely deserved. Thankfully, the franchise also puts effort into making the sammie taste just as good as it looks.
A YouTuber gave four out of five stars to the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese version. While the bacon's greasiness caused the score to slip, it was the carb that helped elevate the rest of the sandwich. Another person, this time on Facebook, wasn't totally pleased with their breakfast sandwich but gave the croissant massive props. Generally speaking, the positives seem to outweigh any negatives. On Reddit, discussions about the same sandwich unveiled just how many people incorporate it into their weekly routine. One satisfied Reddit user summed it up pretty well: "If you're looking for a good breakfast sandwich from Dunkin', THIS is one of the best options."
Avoid: Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
Indulging in the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich should be wonderful for the taste buds, right? A trifecta of eggs, bacon, and sharp white cheddar griddled between rustic, artisanal bread. It looks like a fancy panini, not fast food. Yet across the board, the sammie completely misses the mark on what a good handheld should be, according to reviews. Contrary to how it looks, none of the fillings seem to exactly "melt" together. And the bread is a let-down, as it's both dense and un-toasted, even when there are char marks. "It's just a mouthful of weird textures," remarked a Reddit poster.
We acknowledge that there are perks this sandwich has over others in the breakfast category — namely, the larger proportions. It costs around $4.99 minimum at most stores, which, regardless of how hefty it is, seems overkill when the final product leaves so much to be desired. One Facebook reviewer was repulsed by the egg patty (turns out, Dunkin' isn't the place to expect real eggs) and struggled to tear through the chewy bread. He gave it a thumbs-down. A Tasting Table ranking didn't mince words either. The writer revealed the ingredients in the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich were not of quality, and sloppily arranged to boot — hence why it placed dead last on the list. One would assume this type of sandwich would taste incredible, but among Redditors, the profile is shockingly bland and unremarkable.
Order: Sour Cream Donut
Of course, no Dunkin' rate-and-review can ever be taken seriously without consideration of the donuts. Sift through enough sprinkles, and you'll eventually stumble onto simpler flavors that get easily abandoned. Like Sour Cream. This is a cake-style donut dipped in a pearlescent icing. Nothing wild. Word on the street, though, is clear: according to reviews, it's one of the finest goodies in the display case. "They are delicious cake donuts, perfect for dunking in coffee," raved a Reddit commenter, who wasn't alone in expressing deep love for this variety often hawked regionally.
Before confusion sets in, here's a reminder: the sour cream isn't garnishing the sweet treat; it's an ingredient. The creamy addition is full of fat and acidity, which is perfect for boosting the fluffiness while lending the taste a more pronounced oomph. Over at Tasting Table, the writer gave props to its complexity, applauding the mellow, tangy notes that married well with the sweetness of the glaze. A verdict that glowing led to the flavor's ascent to the top of the pile. One TikTok-er even went as far as traveling to four separate drive-thrus until they could get their hands on one.
Avoid: Hash Browns
Equally perplexing to internet critics are the hash browns Dunkin' sells. Complaints about the oddly synthetic taste and weird aroma frequently came up in our research, which suggests the problem goes beyond a single bad apple in Dunkin's footprint. We saw post after post describing the flavor of these spuds as chemical, to say the least: dish soap, bleach (there seems to be a pattern, here), and even pool chlorine. The hash browns' texture is also strange, apparently under-fried and soggy or strangely hard.
Reddit threads about the hash browns have inevitably opened the door to further discussion on individual restaurants and the protocols they follow. Turns out, per an employee's insights, tasting like the janitor's supply closet isn't too far off, here. Apparently, the microwave ovens are expected to be cleaned by staff during their closing shift, and residue from the products could potentially rub off on items if the appliance isn't wiped down thoroughly. Dirty appliances could also be to blame for the unpleasant aftertaste.
The above problems indicate that this side dish isn't something to flock to (according to reviews). But even if it were, customers would still find disappointment in how little each order is. A portion of the hash brown rounds comes in at six per bag, which most find offensively small.
Order: Ham & Cheese Croissant Stuffer
Ham and cheese are delightful together, especially when cradled inside a little golden pastry. Dunkin' knew the assignment, and created the Croissant Stuffer. Although it seems to have been discontinued, the Ham & Cheese Croissant Stuffer was a top choice from the snack section when it was available. And if it should become available again, it should be on your radar.
Why is it worth ordering? For one, the croissant boasts a great filling, according to reviews. It's tender and nicely toasted, and the pockets of cheese are definitely plentiful. The donut icon launched them back in 2023 as a special for the spring season, though the flavor cycles in and out from time to time give space to novelty combos.
One TikTok-er sampling it for the first time found it perfectly warm with an oozing interior, even going so far as to have purchased a second croissant in case they adored it (verdict: they did). While another TikTok reviewer would have preferred the (now-retired) ham and Swiss sliders, ultimately, they thought the snack did the job. In her opinion, a single wrap was a bit too filling for an average day, so keep this in mind if you prefer lighter options on the tummy.
Having witnessed Dunkin' drop the ball on savory items, we think it's promising just how many responses confirmed the opposite. "They're ridiculously delicious," a Facebook user said, and isn't that the whole package for a comforting bite on the go?
Avoid: Bagels
An American breakfast staple, bagels pop up at virtually every breakfast-minded fast food spot. We'll be frank: Dunkin's are among the worst of the bunch, according to reviews on the internet. At its core, the grievances are directed towards the uncanny texture, somewhere between rubber and stiffened leather. It's compared to toy food out of a children's play set. "They got so bad I just can't order them anymore," lamented a follower on the company's Reddit page.
TikTok is where many folks expressed outrage at their decline. One user couldn't believe how much worse the bread had gotten, having recalled past memories, the carb met their expectations. In another video, the reviewer was far harsher in ragging on the petrified state of their bagel breakfast sammie. Online comment sections were particularly insightful for explaining why the franchise has fallen so hard. There wasn't one smoking gun per se, but rather a confluence of changes that have caused them to dip in quality. Tweaks to the bagel recipe itself, and gradually shifting over to a frozen bread dough, could be responsible for the stale product coming out of ovens.
It's fast food, so we don't expect home-cooking. Scrabbling together orders on a hectic kitchen line is much easier when everything's pre-made. But at the risk of upsetting some pretty loyal consumers, shortcuts are ensuring the bagels remain a no-go.
Order: Avocado Toast
Decades ago, we would have never imagined finding avocado toast at a self-proclaimed doughnut shop. Dunkin's rendition has since been discontinued from most stores, but if you come across it, it should be something you consider ordering.
The chain's version is pretty classic: green spread, smeared on sourdough bread with a good shake of garlic-heavy everything bagel seasoning. And gauging the comments, this menu item actually pretty good for something from a fast food chain. Those who like it compliment how nourishing it is, and say the flavor is bright, thanks to the tangy lemon juice that's blended into the avocado mixture. It always looks appetizing to boot: Dunkin' couldn't look more like the marketing photo if it tried.
According to reviews, the price point is a little high for what it is. If you're skeptical, we get it — it's not like this isn't super-duper easy to slap together yourself. But prematurely judging it could be robbing your Dunkin' run, especially if you like a meal that's less greasy than the griddled stuff. In a couple of posts, diners got theirs with eggs or bacon to boost the protein, so it's perfect for customizing too. One Redditor posting about the toast inspired other patrons to share their favorite things about it, and many talked about the sourdough — crusty, but still tender and soft — and the zesty flavor of the mashed avocado. "The bread is honestly so good. And it's pretty low-calorie," a commenter chimed in on Reddit.
Avoid: Wake-Up Wraps
Wake-Up Wraps, as an idea, are brilliant. Shouldn't a tortilla bursting with breakfast-y flair satisfy the craving right in the palm of your hand? If you don't recall, Dunkin' stores started rolling these out in 2009 as budget-conscious bites, and the fillings encompass a morning meat with a slice of melted American cheese. Yet there are probably better alternatives that exist, because first-hand accounts are not kind.
According to reviews, the hardened tortillas are immediately disqualifying, as a Chowhound list ranking fast food breakfast sandwiches discovered (it fell into the "worst" camp). The contents within are lukewarm at best, frigidly cold at worst. Some orders are essentially a mushed-up scrap of tortilla with fillings haphazardly strewn together. Inconsistent portions are another blow to its success, as guests say they're quite paltry, particularly when the tortilla itself isn't effective at holding the fillings that are there. And while they might have been intended as a bargain, patrons think they're a rip-off: "The wake-up wraps are criminally overpriced," said one Reddit member.
Much like the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich above, poor execution is holding back what could potentially be a game-changing morning staple. Can an individual store play a part in the quality of the food menu? Absolutely. At the end of the day, though, folks aren't too impressed.
Order: Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Earning widespread acclaim among Dunkin' enthusiasts, there is no doubting the Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, launched back in 2013, knocks it out of the park. This is a situation where every component just works. The English muffin is great as a bun: while plushier, it offers support for the fillings consisting of melted white cheddar, fried egg, and a turkey sausage patty. Part of its appeal, according to reviews, is that for a drive-thru breakfast it's actually semi-nutritious. One TikTok video was in shock when they first ate it: they highlighted the reasonable calorie-count (460 per sandwich) as a reason why it deserves a try.
Once again, Tasting Table arrived at the same conclusion that diners on social media did. A showdown between seven of Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches led to the poultry claiming the crown. The writer noted its compact shape — a plus for easy portability — and commented kindly on the quality of the turkey sausage: They found it lean, yet teeming with flavor, and definitely juicy, contrary to turkey's bone-dry potential. We know pork tends to win out for breakfast meats at large, but we can tell diners appreciate Dunkin's decision to branch out with a lighter — and more diet-friendly — offering. "I love their turkey sausage and [I'm] glad they have it on the menu," wrote a fan on Facebook.
Methodology
Variety as a concept is fairly joyful — as foodies, we're free to enjoy whatever speaks to our palate, without necessarily needing to explain ourselves. So with this piece, we can accept that subjectivity will rule the day. Here's the process: we rated the hits and misses of Dunkin's food menu by hunting down posts and videos across the digital realm. Customer engagement is the most highly-concentrated on social media, which is why we primarily scrolled TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, and YouTube for the opinions that ultimately shaped the above article.
Consistency across the menu's uniformity might show otherwise, but Dunkin' follows a franchise model. With this, no single shop will deliver the same experience every time, so opinions on particular products could easily diverge depending on the review. Therefore, we filtered our search to testimonies recorded in the last year, between January 2025 and January 2026. It was crucial for us to set some ground rules, to be thorough and fair in our judgements. Hopefully, we weren't too harsh on the negative entries, though if your beloved product ended up here, we can always agree to disagree.