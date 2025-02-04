Never Eat Dry Boxed Cornbread Again With One Creamy Addition

With its naturally sweet corn flavor and tender crumb, cornbread is one of those simple, irresistible culinary classics. Thanks to its versatile pairing potential, you may crave a piece along with a bowl of chili or just enjoy a toasted version on its own with a little butter and flaky sea salt.

While cornbread made from scratch has a particular charm, there are fortunately some shortcuts in the form of boxed mixes that can get the job done in a pinch. The only downside here is that, although convenient, the finished product can turn out dry and crumbly. If you've experienced this kind of cornbread catastrophe and feel hesitant to roll the dice on another package, there's a single common ingredient that can help you prevent future disappointments — sour cream.

This tangy, rich, and creamy component not only contributes major moisture and richness (thanks to a significant fat content) but also a subtle tang that complements and plays off the cornbread's sweetness. There are plenty of game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread, and in this case, the result less dry and has a deeper, more complex taste.