Never Eat Dry Boxed Cornbread Again With One Creamy Addition
With its naturally sweet corn flavor and tender crumb, cornbread is one of those simple, irresistible culinary classics. Thanks to its versatile pairing potential, you may crave a piece along with a bowl of chili or just enjoy a toasted version on its own with a little butter and flaky sea salt.
While cornbread made from scratch has a particular charm, there are fortunately some shortcuts in the form of boxed mixes that can get the job done in a pinch. The only downside here is that, although convenient, the finished product can turn out dry and crumbly. If you've experienced this kind of cornbread catastrophe and feel hesitant to roll the dice on another package, there's a single common ingredient that can help you prevent future disappointments — sour cream.
This tangy, rich, and creamy component not only contributes major moisture and richness (thanks to a significant fat content) but also a subtle tang that complements and plays off the cornbread's sweetness. There are plenty of game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread, and in this case, the result less dry and has a deeper, more complex taste.
Making this sour cream–spiked cornbread
Incorporating sour cream into your cornbread doesn't require adding a ton of extra time or effort to this otherwise easy-to-whip-up boxed product. Suggested ratios range from ⅓ to ½ cup of sour cream for a single, 8.5-ounce box of cornbread or corn muffin mix, which can be added easily along with called for oil, milk, and eggs. You can also use Greek yogurt if you prefer (or don't have sour cream on hand) for a similarly moist and flavorful outcome.
There are some other tips for better boxed cornbread, too. Give your batter a little break after mixing — about 20 minutes — and you'll see a more well-integrated flavor and improved absorption. It also always helps to grease your pan so you don't have to contend with troublesome sticking. Once complete, serve your finished cornbread with a pat of butter still warm from the oven (or the skillet for an arguably even better method). Or, further upgrade it with a savory cheese, such as cheddar, blue, or spicy Jack. You can also opt for a sweeter version drizzled with honey and dusted with cinnamon. No matter the flavor profile you choose, this sour cream hack can help you avoid crumbly, dry cornbread.