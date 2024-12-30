Sabrina Carpenter Is Shaking Up Dunkin's Menu With Her Very Own Espresso

Please, please, please, don't prove this story wrong. It looks like "that me espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter is making all of our New Year's dreams come true with a new collaboration with Dunkin' Donuts! Carpenter will be debuting her new, exclusively Dunkin' drink, Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, on December 31, 2024, just in time to ring in the new year. The new drink release comes alongside Dunkin's brand new $5 Meal Deal. This deal, and the new drink, comes as welcome news for Dunkin' lovers across the United States, excluding the few states that don't have a Dunkin' location.

So, what's in Sabrina Carpenter's very own espresso drink? It's an iced, espresso-based drink that is shaken with brown sugar and oat milk, giving it a warm, sweet flavor that parallels the "Taste" artist's frothy, fun persona. This new pop-culture forward campaign comes after the chain's cheeky "Short King" promotion earlier this year. And you can pair the brand new drink with one of Dunkin's new menu items, such as its new Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut, Hash Brown Brisket Scramble, Almond Croissant, or the Iced Lemon Loaf.