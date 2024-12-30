Sabrina Carpenter Is Shaking Up Dunkin's Menu With Her Very Own Espresso
Please, please, please, don't prove this story wrong. It looks like "that me espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter is making all of our New Year's dreams come true with a new collaboration with Dunkin' Donuts! Carpenter will be debuting her new, exclusively Dunkin' drink, Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, on December 31, 2024, just in time to ring in the new year. The new drink release comes alongside Dunkin's brand new $5 Meal Deal. This deal, and the new drink, comes as welcome news for Dunkin' lovers across the United States, excluding the few states that don't have a Dunkin' location.
So, what's in Sabrina Carpenter's very own espresso drink? It's an iced, espresso-based drink that is shaken with brown sugar and oat milk, giving it a warm, sweet flavor that parallels the "Taste" artist's frothy, fun persona. This new pop-culture forward campaign comes after the chain's cheeky "Short King" promotion earlier this year. And you can pair the brand new drink with one of Dunkin's new menu items, such as its new Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut, Hash Brown Brisket Scramble, Almond Croissant, or the Iced Lemon Loaf.
More buzz on espresso
Alongside the new Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, an ad will also be released to promote the new collaboration. The ad is directed by Dave Meyers, who is known for his work directing music videos, including Carpenter's "Taste" video, as well as Harry Styles' "Adore You" video. Along with Carpenter's new drink, Dunkin' will be releasing two other new beverages. The new Lava Cake Signature Latte will also be added to the menu, and will come in both hot and iced versions. And a Lava Cake Signature Coffee will also be added to the menu. This coffee drink will also be available in hot or iced versions.
For the $5 Meal Deal, customers can grab two Wake-Up Wraps and a medium coffee drink (hot or iced) for the low price of $5. Each Wake-Up Wrap is made to order for each customer, and you can choose between sausage, bacon, meatless, and turkey sausage options. Each wrap comes with a protein, cheese, and an egg wrapped in a tortilla. And best of all, starting on December 31, 2024, you can grab your wrap alongside Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso for a low, low $5. What a great way to ring in the new year.