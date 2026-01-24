6 Worst-Rated Brandies You Should Leave On The Shelf

Brandy is a spirit that's been around for centuries, but it often doesn't get as much attention as other liquors. In most cases, brandy is made from wine; grape is popular, as are wines from fruits like apples and pears. To create brandy, wine is distilled, and the resulting mixture is often aged in wooden barrels. This process gives brandy a much higher alcohol content than its origin: while wine usually has around 12% alcohol by volume, true brandy has a minimum of 40%. The additional distillation and aging also tend to produce deeper, more complex flavors than those of a standard wine. Unfortunately, some brandies don't offer the depth of flavors they should, leaving brandy drinkers disappointed and even grossed out.

Chowhound debunked some brandy myths, but sometimes, a bottle can look promising on the shelf — yet be totally lackluster once you get it in a glass. To help spare your taste buds (and wallet), we took to the internet to find out which brandies aren't worth the price. We scoured liquor retail websites, alcohol forums, and social media to figure out which brands people really don't recommend. While everyone has a different opinion when it comes to alcohol, we found six brandy options you should definitely leave on the shelf.