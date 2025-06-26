The Absolute Best Way To Store And Serve Grappa
Grappa is a strong Italian liquor that's not entirely dissimilar to brandy, although it has certainly carved out its own niche in both production and drinking culture. Often served as a digestif after a satisfying meal, grappa has the potential to cap off your dinner on just the right note. But in order to let your grappa leave a lasting impression, you'll want to make sure that you're serving it correctly and storing it properly, both before and after serving. In order to do this, trust the advice of an expert in the field.
When it comes to modern bartending and mixology, few voices stand out like Jeffrey Morgenthaler's. The longtime professional bartender and author of "The Bar Book: Elements of Cocktail Technique" recently spoke exclusively to Chowhound about the best methods for both storing and serving grappa. According to Morgenthaler, you should "store your grappa at a cool room temperature, but it's always a special treat when taken straight from the fridge." And as far as proper glassware is concerned, he notes, "There are special stemmed grappa glasses that are ideal for sipping grappa from." Snifters are a special kind of cocktail glass commonly used for brandy, as the shape aerates the spirits while still concentrating their aromas with each sip. The stemmed version, perfect for grappa in particular, helps prevent your hand from warming the chilled liquor. So with a bit of cooling and some specialty glassware, you'll be on the way to a taste of Italy in no time.
What other ways can you serve grappa?
Serving grappa in the right glasses and at the proper temperature is all well and good, but not everyone is going to want to sip on the spirit in the exact same way. Just as there are different varieties of grappa out there, so, too, are there several different ways of incorporating grappa into tasty drinks. For example, grappa is a very underrated liquor to splash into your coffee, giving you a slightly less caffeinated take on what's essentially a caffè corretto, a boozy Italian coffee drink which uses espresso instead of coffee. While not to be outdone, grappa can work well in certain cocktails, too.
When it comes to integrating grappa into your cocktail rotation, Jeffrey Morgenthaler opts for a tried-and-true formula. "I find that the sour formula (spirit, citrus, sugar) works great with grappa," he states, and there's no reason not to start with this simple but effective mixology framework. A grappa sour brings some interesting sour and sweet notes to the spirit, and you could even try subbing in grappa for tequila in a citrusy "grapparita" made with limoncello as well. There's a number of really captivating grappa cocktails out there if you don't want it served neat, so there's sure to be some way for you to enjoy this unique spirit.