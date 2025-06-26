The Absolute Best Way To Store And Serve Grappa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grappa is a strong Italian liquor that's not entirely dissimilar to brandy, although it has certainly carved out its own niche in both production and drinking culture. Often served as a digestif after a satisfying meal, grappa has the potential to cap off your dinner on just the right note. But in order to let your grappa leave a lasting impression, you'll want to make sure that you're serving it correctly and storing it properly, both before and after serving. In order to do this, trust the advice of an expert in the field.

When it comes to modern bartending and mixology, few voices stand out like Jeffrey Morgenthaler's. The longtime professional bartender and author of "The Bar Book: Elements of Cocktail Technique" recently spoke exclusively to Chowhound about the best methods for both storing and serving grappa. According to Morgenthaler, you should "store your grappa at a cool room temperature, but it's always a special treat when taken straight from the fridge." And as far as proper glassware is concerned, he notes, "There are special stemmed grappa glasses that are ideal for sipping grappa from." Snifters are a special kind of cocktail glass commonly used for brandy, as the shape aerates the spirits while still concentrating their aromas with each sip. The stemmed version, perfect for grappa in particular, helps prevent your hand from warming the chilled liquor. So with a bit of cooling and some specialty glassware, you'll be on the way to a taste of Italy in no time.