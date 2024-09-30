Is Applejack The Same As Apple Brandy?

Apple brandy, liquor made from fermented and distilled apples, is the perfect spirit for your tasty fall cocktail or as a digestif paired with a slice of pie. The term is often used interchangeably with applejack, but they're not necessarily the same drink. The former is the hypernym, while the latter is a specific type. In other words, applejack is a type of apple brandy, but not all apple brandy is applejack.

There are multiple varieties of this brandy, some of the most common including: applejack (which originated in the United States), calvados (made exclusively in Normandy, France ), bätzi (made with dried apples in Switzerland), eau-de-vie de pomme (a clear spirit produced in multiple regions), and obstler (hailing from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). While all are made with apples, the taste of the brandy changes based on factors such as where the fruits are grown, whether sweet or tart varieties are used, if the drink was aged and for how long, and the type of wood barrels used to age it.

Applejack is also called American apple brandy since it originated in the colonies in the late 17th century. Some people believe the name "applejack" is derived from the way the liquor was originally made — with a freezing process called jacking. The cider was frozen to separate the water, then the ice was scraped off to produce a less watery, more boozy spirit with a significantly higher alcohol content than its hard cider counterpart.

