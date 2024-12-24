11 Brandy Myths, Debunked

Like peppermint candy canes and mulled wine, brandy is one of those old-school foods and drinks you probably don't see around very much except around the winter holidays. Sure, you may have older relatives who enjoy a taste of it after dinner or you may see a bottle at your favorite bar, but you may not see the barkeep reaching for it very often. And unless brandy is your spirit of choice for spiking eggnog or curing a homemade fruitcake, you likely don't keep it around at home, either.

This is a shame because brandy encompasses a wider range of spirits than you may think — and can fit into your home mixology and cooking in any number of fun and surprising ways. The term brandy is a blanket term for distilled spirits made from wine, and can take forms from young, clear, and fruity to aged, dark and oaky. So, if you think you don't like brandy, you probably haven't tried the right one yet. To give us a guided tour through the world of brandy, we've enlisted four experts: Draga Culic, founder of Blacklisted Brandy; Justin Stiefel, co-founder, CEO, and master distiller at Heritage Distilling Company; Caitlin Bartlemay, master distiller at Clear Creek Distillery; and Chris Finnegan, director of Cocktail Crates.