The Mysterious Origins Of The Sidecar Cocktail

It seems that a soldier may have been instrumental to the sidecar's invention. As one story goes, around the time World War I came to an end, a serviceperson who frequented these bars would always arrive by motorcycle sidecar and his transportation method of choice — and his preferred tipple — inspired the name. In the case of the Ritz Paris, Gourmet claims that English and American soldiers who grabbed a couple of bottles frantically during an air raid wound up combining the booze in equal parts with lemon juice, shaking the concoction with cracked ice before straining it, resulting in the sidecar.

Harry MacElhone, the bartender at Harry's New York Bar in Paris, published a recipe for the sidecar in a book titled "Harry's ABC of Mixing Cocktails," which was first printed in 1919. Though MacElhone claimed he invented the drink in later editions, in 1922, he credited the cocktail's creation to a former co-worker, Pat MacGarry, of the Buck's Club in London.

If you're interested in trying the original Ritz Sidecar, they still serve it at the upscale Bar Hemingway housed within the Ritz Paris. It's made with a very old cognac, named after the Ritz and bottled by Rémy Martin, that predates the European phylloxera infestation that was first identified in 1863 and decimated vineyards for several decades. The only catch, aside from traveling to Paris, is that it will set you back around $1,800!