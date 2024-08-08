The Best And Worst Bargain Liquor To Buy At Costco

Stroll through Costco's alcohol section and you'll find pretty much every type of spirit you could ask for lining the shelves. From French vodka to Japanese whisky and Irish cream liqueur, Costco is a treasure trove for anyone looking to stock up on booze. Even better, many of those bottles are significantly cheaper than what you'll find at other retail stores. With so many options on offer, it can be difficult to determine which bottles are worth putting in your cart and which are better off left on the shelf.

There's no question that Costco sells some stellar alcohol, including bargain wines, hard seltzers, and beer. With the price points on some of those products, you might not mind if you pick up a dud every so often. But spirits are a different story. Nothing is worse than shelling out a bit more for a bottle of liquor only to find it undrinkable. If you want to get the most bang for your buck with Costco spirits, this list is for you. Based on our own experiences and customer reviews, we rounded up the best and worst bargain liquor you can buy at Costco.