The Best And Worst Bargain Liquor To Buy At Costco
Stroll through Costco's alcohol section and you'll find pretty much every type of spirit you could ask for lining the shelves. From French vodka to Japanese whisky and Irish cream liqueur, Costco is a treasure trove for anyone looking to stock up on booze. Even better, many of those bottles are significantly cheaper than what you'll find at other retail stores. With so many options on offer, it can be difficult to determine which bottles are worth putting in your cart and which are better off left on the shelf.
There's no question that Costco sells some stellar alcohol, including bargain wines, hard seltzers, and beer. With the price points on some of those products, you might not mind if you pick up a dud every so often. But spirits are a different story. Nothing is worse than shelling out a bit more for a bottle of liquor only to find it undrinkable. If you want to get the most bang for your buck with Costco spirits, this list is for you. Based on our own experiences and customer reviews, we rounded up the best and worst bargain liquor you can buy at Costco.
Best: Kirkland Signature French Vodka
As any vodka lover knows, all vodkas are not created equal. Some are smoother and more flavorful than others. According to connoisseurs and laypeople alike, that's the case with the Kirkland Signature French Vodka. In fact, the vodka is so good that there were rumors that it's actually Grey Goose or at least made by the same company. Grey Goose has officially debunked that rumor on its website, stating it neither produces nor privately labels Kirkland Signature French Vodka. If that's the case, Costco may be giving the company a run for its money.
The Kirkland Signature French Vodka comes in a 1.75-liter bottle and sells for about $20 to $25, depending on location. Reviewers say it has a smooth mouthfeel and gives hints of vanilla, citrus, and pepper. Costco also sells Kirkland Signature American Vodka, although many prefer the French vodka over it. As one reviewer said, "The Kirkland French vodka is really smooth and only beat out by vodkas more than twice its price. The Kirkland American vodka is quite harsh but not any worse than other bottom shelf vodkas."
Best: Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
One thing that you may not know about Costco's alcohol section is that you can sometimes find rare liquors at amazing prices. Take for example the Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon that many shoppers have been finding at various warehouses. This rare bourbon is selling for just $60 at Costco, which is the deal of the century for bourbon lovers. As one Reddit user said, "I've been trying to buy one for years in Texas and the only one I have found was $220."
Blanton's claims that the exclusive elixir was the first single-barrel bourbon in the world. It's produced at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, and was named after a former president of the distillery. Every bottle is distilled in Warehouse H, which has metal walls that cause the bourbon to react with the oak barrels differently than other bourbons. The result is a rich, creamy bourbon that has notes of vanilla, nutmeg, citrus, and cinnamon. If you see one of these bottles on the shelves at your local Costco, we suggest snapping it up while you can. You don't see deals like this every day.
Best: Kirkland Signature Speyside Single Malt Scotch Sherry Cask Finish
Costco may not be the first place that comes to mind when you want to buy a nice bottle of Scotch. However, the Kirkland Signature range of Scotch whiskies has managed to win over countless shoppers, including a few whisky connoisseurs. According to Forbes, Costco is the biggest Scotch whisky retailer in North America, so the company must be doing something right. One whisky that gets great reviews is the Kirkland Signature Speyside Single Malt Scotch Sherry Cask Finish.
Costco doesn't distill any of the alcohol it sells, so it sources outside companies to produce its Kirkland liquors. What company makes Costco's Kirkland brand whisky? That would be Alexander Murray & Co., a California-based company founded by a Scotsman. As the name suggests, the Kirkland Speyside Single Malt Scotch is sourced from distilleries in Speyside, Scotland. It's finished in Oloroso sherry casks, which gives it hints of dried fruit that meld beautifully with notes of nuts and spice. The flavors (and price) vary depending on the age of the Scotch, but overall, you can expect a solid, very drinkable Scotch whisky with subtle sherry flavors.
Worst: Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum
While many Kirkland Signature products are surprisingly good, there are a few that don't quite hit the mark. The Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum is a case in point. The 1.75-liter bottle costs about $13 depending on your location, which seems like an amazing deal. According to many shoppers though, you get what you pay for. As one reviewer said, "It's downright nasty all by itself, but it's dirt cheap and drinkable if it has (a lot of) friends in the glass with it."
The bottle reveals that the company behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum is the Sazerac Company, which distills and distributes over 450 brands of alcohol. With big names like Southern Comfort, Seagram's, and Buffalo Trace under its umbrella, you would think the Kirkland Spiced Rum would taste better. Sadly though, consumers have likened the flavor to burnt pork, coal, and bad moonshine. Many customers have reported seeing the "death star" asterisk next to the rum at their local warehouse, meaning it might be discontinued. That may not be such a bad thing.
Best: Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin
If gin is your go-to drink, you could do a lot worse than the Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin. It retails for about $17 depending on location, which is a steal considering you get 1.75 liters of gin made with natural botanicals. By comparison, a bottle of Hendrick's will set you back about $35 at Costco. While no one knows what company is behind Costco's Kirkland brand London Dry Gin, most consumers agree that the quality is great and the flavor is comparable to many other big-name gin brands on the market.
We can attest that the flavors of the Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin are spot on. You can smell and taste notes of citrus, herbs, and floral components. As one reviewer stated, "Plenty of juniper, slight citrus. Quite smooth on the finish that lends an elegance." It works well in mixed drinks like gin and tonics and can hold its own in a negroni. The only complaint that some people have about the gin is that the large bottle makes it slightly difficult to store and pour.
Best: Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky
Blended whisky can be hit or miss. After all, you're getting a mix of grain whiskies and malt whiskies from various distilleries as opposed to whiskies from just one as you get with single malt whisky. That being said, some producers get the formula just right, the result being smooth whiskies with complimentary flavors. According to professional tasters and average folk alike, that's exactly what's going on with the Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky.
Costco sells several blended whiskies under the Kirkland brand. Some have been aged up to 12, 24, or 27 years, while others are NAS (No Age Statement). The prices vary depending on whether the whisky has been aged and if so, for how long. Regardless of whether they're aged or not, these whiskies get glowing reviews from tasters. For example, Wine Enthusiast rates many of the Kirkland blended whiskies in the high 80s, with some bottles receiving scores above 90. Reviewers say the whiskies contain enticing aromas and flavors that can range from orange peel to coconut, cloves, and black pepper.
Best: Kirkland Signature XO Fine Cognac
The Kirkland Signature XO Fine Cognac is pricier than most other Kirkland liquors, but many say it's worth every penny. A 750-milliliter bottle will cost you around $50 at most stores. The reason it's pricier comes down to the ingredients and the production. Cognac must be made with grapes from the Cognac region of France. The juice is fermented into wine, then distilled in copper stills and aged for at least two years in oak casks. The XO label stands for "Extra Old," meaning the cognac has been aged for a minimum of 10 years.
The company that makes Kirkland Signature XO Fine Cognac is Peyrat-Associés & CIE. The family-run French company has been in the cognac business since 1921. Considering many of its cognacs have won prestigious awards, it should come as no surprise that people have great things to say about the cognac it produces for Costco. Cognac Expert praised the aromas of oak, vanilla, honey, and dried fruit, as well as its pleasing flavors of apricot and exotic spices. Another reviewer on Reddit said, "Tasty even if you don't delve too deeply into it, but plenty of complexity that makes it fun to contemplate."
Worst: Kirkland Signature Tequila Reposado
When it comes to tequila, many say Costco has dropped the ball. There are three Kirkland tequilas on offer: Blanco, Añejo, and Reposado. The one that tends to get the worst reviews is the Reposado. For example, one disgruntled reviewer said, "When I opened this bottle, it smelled of straight nail polish ... As for the taste, this thing is disgusting. Just god-awful. It's just thin and harsh." A bottle goes for about $20, but many say you can get a better option for around the same price.
Reposado is tricky because it's aged in oak barrels for a minimum of two months and up to a year. Some distilleries get the balance of oak and agave just right, while others fail miserably. So which company makes Costco's Kirkland brand tequila? Well, the NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) number on the Kirkland Tequila Reposado reveals that it comes from the Santa Lucia Corporate Distillery just outside of Guadalajara. While the company makes other tequilas that get decent reviews, many say the Kirkland Reposado is not even good for mixed drinks, let alone sipping on its own.
Best: Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whisky
If you're a fan of Crown Royal, you'll probably also love the Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whisky. Many people speculate that Crown Royal is the company that makes the Kirkland brand Canadian Whisky, but that has never been officially confirmed. What we do know is that while a 1.75-liter bottle of Crown Royal will set you back about $45, a Kirkland bottle of the same size will cost you about half the price. Of course, prices vary from store to store.
The bottle states that Costco's Canadian Whisky is made with high-quality grains and spring water. It's aged for six years in white oak barrels. The result is a highly drinkable blended whisky that many say is smooth and complex. Tasters say it has notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and toasted oak. Some say it has a pleasant spiciness on the finish. When comparing it with Crown Royal, one reviewer said, "Crown Royal is more sweet and viscous. Kirkland tones down the sweetness and brings out more barrel flavor." Another said, "I prefer Costco's version to Crown. Might be partially due to the cost, but it tastes great."
Best: Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur
Baileys may be the undisputed king of Irish cream liqueurs, but many people say you shouldn't sleep on Costco's version. The Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur is made in Ireland with real cream, sugar, and Irish whisky. Tastings described it as rich and full with notes of marshmallow, butterscotch, malted chocolate, and angel food cake. You can't beat the price either. A 1.75-liter bottle costs about $18. By comparison, a 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Irish Cream could cost anywhere between $24 to $50 depending on where you buy it.
What you should know about Costco's Irish Cream alcohol is that there are actually two versions: Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur and Kirkland Signature Irish Country Cream. The difference between the Kirkland Irish Cream alcohols is that the Irish Cream Liqueur is made with whisky and the Irish Country Cream is made with wine. The version you'll find at your Costco comes down to the state you live in. By law, Costcos in some states are only allowed to sell beer, wine, and wine products. Because the Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur contains hard alcohol, it's sadly not allowed in some stores.
Best: Kirkland Signature Premium Golden Margarita
While Costco's Kirkland brand tequila doesn't get great reviews from shoppers, one alcoholic beverage that people surprisingly like is the Kirkland Signature Premium Golden Margarita. This pre-made, ready-to-drink margarita mix features gold tequila, triple sec liqueur, and real lime juice. A 1.75-liter costs about $9 and it contains 12.7% alcohol by volume (ABV). Just pour it in a salt-rimmed glass or throw it in the blender with some ice and you're good to go.
People say the Premium Golden Margarita mix tastes fresh and flavorful with bright notes of orange, lime, and agave. Many say it also has a great alcohol kick to it. Costco Wine Blog said, "We didn't expect it to be as balanced across all the ingredients as it was. Turns out, it's awfully good just as it is." One thing to be aware of though is that thanks to alcohol laws in some states, the Kirkland Signature Premium Golden Margarita mix at your store may contain agave wine instead of tequila. As one customer said, "Regular one's better, but honestly the wine one's perfectly serviceable."
Worst: Kirkland Signature Irish Whisky
While several of Costco's Kirkland brand whiskies get rave reviews, there is one that many people just can't get behind. The Kirkland Signature Irish Whisky is made in Ireland and aged for four years. However, that's about all the bottle reveals. No one has definitively uncovered which company makes the Irish Whisky. A 1.75-liter bottle costs about $30, which is cheaper than many other Irish whiskies on the market. However, many customers say you're better off shelling out more for a better-tasting whisky.
Customer reviews of the Kirkland Signature Irish Whisky range from scathing to just "meh." One reviewer said, "Shy nose, bit thin, very basic profile, but nothing glaringly offensive about it, except that literally everything could be better." Some say it tastes like a weaker, sadder version of Jameson and that it's only fit for mixed drinks, although even that's a bit iffy. Others say it's far harsher than Jameson and has a pretty rough finish. Irish Whisky Lad said, "It's a relatively simple whiskey that shows no great complexity, which is no surprise given its price."
Best: La Luna Artisanal Mezcal
Tequila has long been Mexico's most famous alcohol, but over the past few years, mezcal has been making big waves in the international spirits scene. With that in mind, it's not surprising that Costco is getting in on the trend. You may not be able to find it in all stores, but if you spot a bottle of La Luna Artisanal Mezcal in your warehouse, many say it's worth stocking up on. La Luna makes a variety of mezcals, including the Espadincillo, which gets great reviews.
If you're not familiar with mezcal, it's an alcohol that's made from agave much like tequila. However, unlike tequila, most mezcals have a smoky flavor that comes from roasting the agave piñas. La Luna's Espadincillo is made with Espadin agave in the state of Michoacán. One Costco shopper reported finding a bottle for $46.99, which many say is an absolute steal. Reviewers say it tastes smoky at first, then mellows into a pleasant sweetness on the finish. Overall, people say it's a great-tasting mezcal at an equally great price point.