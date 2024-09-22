What Is Brandy Really Made From?

When portrayed in popular media, brandy often has a sophisticated, brooding, borderline literary feel to it. Suave, high-status men like James Bond might sip on the liquor as an after-dinner digestif while hatching plans in wood-paneled offices, a fine glass in one hand and a lit cigar in the other. However, brandy isn't consumed in this way nearly as commonly as classic movies might have you believe. While leaning into this trope can be fun, brandy need not be set aside solely for special occasions. In fact, its potential place in cocktails and baked goods makes it a worthwhile liquor to keep stocked on your bar cart.

Advertisement

If you're wondering what's in brandy, a liquor that contains an average of 40 to 50% alcohol by volume, the origins of its name help demystify the spirit. Brandy comes from the Dutch word brandewijn, which means burnt wine. Unlike whiskey, which is made from a combination of grains, brandy is made from a mash of fermented fruits. Put more simply, the spirit is produced by distilling wine, although not necessarily the kind of red or white that you might serve at a dinner party. While many types of brandy are refined from grapes — such as French Cognac, which is best sipped from a very specific type of glass — many kinds of fruits can be used to make this spirit, from apples to cherries. The result is liquor that's remarkably diverse in flavor and color but classified under the same overarching name.

Advertisement