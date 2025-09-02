Overcooked Lobster Isn't A Lost Cause: Here's How To Repurpose It

Lobster has had an interesting trajectory over the centuries, eventually earning a place in the culinary world not just as a meal but a luxury experience. From going to the seafood market to pick out your dinner (here's why the biggest lobster isn't necessarily the best), all the way down to the elaborate dining with bibs and crackers, the last thing anyone wants to do is overcook their lobster and derail the delicious adventure. But if you do find yourself in the unfortunate situation, overcooked lobster does not have to be a lost cause. Chowhound talked to Jeremy Blutstein, executive chef of Mavericks Montauk and Shark Bar Montauk in New York, about what to do if overcooking happens to you. He suggests turning the mistake into something gourmet.

"If you want to really impress, putting the overcooked lobster through a meat grinder and emulsifying it with a scallop mousse into pork casings is a move I've made before," he says. "It's a great way to repurpose cooked lobsters after banquet events." Alternatively, Blutstein says the meat can be used to add to fish or crab cakes; though a little more expensive, it will at least allow you to salvage the overcooked meat.