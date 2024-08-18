Leftover Fish Scraps Are The Perfect Excuse To Make A Flavor-Packed Stock

Whipping up a fully-loaded meal centered around the perfect piece of fish is a rewarding and satisfying experience. Picking out the right fish filet for you is, of course, quintessential to making said dish, but sometimes the right piece of seafood can leave you with a heap of scraps. You may be looking for ways to cut down on food waste, whether it be to save money or to reduce your environmental impact. Thankfully, there's a wonderful way you can use up your fish scraps that both eliminates waste and gives you another delicious dish.

You may have heard of how to avoid waste when cooking lobster by turning the shells, which would otherwise be thrown away, into an indulgent stock. The same idea can apply when it comes to fish scraps. You can take all those bones, little scraps of meat, and even the fish head(s) and boil them down into a stock that's absolutely packed with fishy flavor. This way, you can ensure you're using every part of the fish, and it will also give you a handy stock for other culinary uses.