How To Enhance The Flavor Of Homemade Seafood Stock

Gumbo, seafood risotto, lobster bisque. All of these dishes and so many more have seafood stock at their center. While it might be easy to think of stock as a background ingredient or a base, one that is easy to just buy in a box from the grocery store, a good stock will elevate a dish more than you would think. A rich, hearty stock will provide a great depth of flavor that everything else in the dish can sit against. A watery, bland stock from a box will leave you wondering what was missing.

There are some great stocks on the market, but if you want a truly great seafood stock, it's often best to make it yourself. That might sound intimidating, but the whole process is surprisingly quick and easy. Some seafood shells, some herbs, onion, and carrots, and you'll be good to go. But the trick that most people neglect happens before you start to boil. Start your stock by roasting the seafood shells and it will kick your whole stock game up a notch.