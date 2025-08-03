The Difference Between Drawn Butter And Melted Butter Explained

Nothing quite gets your mouth watering like the food porn vibes of dousing a luscious morsel of food in liquified butter. Whether it is a succulent chunk of lobster or a perfectly charred steak, melted butter is a lavish accompaniment that takes flavor and mouthfeel to an entirely different level. You may have seen the tempting liquid iteration known as drawn butter listed on restaurant menus or offered up by an eager server, but what exactly is drawn butter as opposed to melted butter?

Interestingly, the clarification is a bit controversial. In some culinary circles, drawn butter is simply melted butter. In others, it is only considered drawn if it is clarified, or heated and skimmed of its milk solids. The result is pure butterfat commonly called "liquid gold." In this case, it is a bit of a hyponym. All drawn butter is melted butter, but not all melted butter is drawn butter.

To further complicate matters, there is the topic of ghee. If you continue cooking the butter at a higher temperature so that all of the water evaporates and the solids begin to brown before removal, your clarified butter would end up becoming ghee.