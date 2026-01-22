The Dangerous Kitchen Habits Chefs Want You To Stop Doing Immediately

Temperature isn't just about cooking food — cooling it correctly also matters. Failing to quickly cool food is a common food safety mistake that can increase the likelihood of foodborne illness. Kimberly Lock, former chef and founder of Fifth Fork kitchenware, says she sees this problem often when home cooks work with rice. "If rice is not cooled quickly and completely, a very dangerous bacteria (Bacillus cereus) will germinate and multiply," says Lock. Social media called attention to this phenomenon — the term reheated or fried rice syndrome is now often used to describe food poisoning caused by this bacterium. (So how long is rice good for in the fridge?)

To combat bacterial growth, Lock says it's key to allow rice to fully cool before it's placed in the fridge. She recommends spreading it out on a tray to cool before being stored in a container. Chef Michael Handal of the Institute of Culinary Education agrees cooling before storing is vital for food safety, noting to not let food stay at room temperature for more than two hours. "If you have prepared a large stew and intend to use the leftovers during the week," Handal explains, "Rather than trying to cool a large batch of food, portion the stew into smaller size containers." This allows for quicker cooling.

Chef Chelsia Green Ogletree suggests not relying on intuition when it comes to food temperature — you should be exact. Ogletree recommends purchasing a high-quality food thermometer. "Checking your temperatures means you're not just cooking by sight, you're cooking with precision — and keeping everyone at your table safe," she explains.