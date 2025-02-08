The Crucial Step That Prevents Your Wooden Cutting Board From Drying Out

It's one thing to know what the right kitchen equipment is to use, and then how to use it. On top of that, knowing how to take care of it is important to ensure it lasts a long time. When it comes to wood cutting boards, it's key to sanitize them after cutting meat on them, and to always clean both sides. And the dreaded warping? This can be prevented with the correct washing and drying techniques. There's one more step you might be forgetting: oiling the board.

With worrying about maintenance like sharpening knives and seasoning cast iron pans, it's understandable if oiling a wooden cutting board was not a top priority. If you're the owner of a wooden cutting board, chances are you use it every day — and oiling can help protect against the daily wear and tear. A wooden cutting board can quickly become overly dry when used and washed every day, leading to cracks and chips. Plus, if especially harsh cleaners like bleach are used on it, or it is soaked in water, the shape can become warped or the wood can become split – oil can help prevent these unwanted damages.

Oiling also helps prevent bacterial growth in wooden cutting boards. Surprisingly, wood has actually been found to be a safer option than plastic in terms of preventing bacteria – and a board that is well-oiled can work as a seal for porous areas.