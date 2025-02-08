The Crucial Step That Prevents Your Wooden Cutting Board From Drying Out
It's one thing to know what the right kitchen equipment is to use, and then how to use it. On top of that, knowing how to take care of it is important to ensure it lasts a long time. When it comes to wood cutting boards, it's key to sanitize them after cutting meat on them, and to always clean both sides. And the dreaded warping? This can be prevented with the correct washing and drying techniques. There's one more step you might be forgetting: oiling the board.
With worrying about maintenance like sharpening knives and seasoning cast iron pans, it's understandable if oiling a wooden cutting board was not a top priority. If you're the owner of a wooden cutting board, chances are you use it every day — and oiling can help protect against the daily wear and tear. A wooden cutting board can quickly become overly dry when used and washed every day, leading to cracks and chips. Plus, if especially harsh cleaners like bleach are used on it, or it is soaked in water, the shape can become warped or the wood can become split – oil can help prevent these unwanted damages.
Oiling also helps prevent bacterial growth in wooden cutting boards. Surprisingly, wood has actually been found to be a safer option than plastic in terms of preventing bacteria – and a board that is well-oiled can work as a seal for porous areas.
How to oil a cutting board
Oiling is a step unique to wood cutting boards, and not necessary for boards made from plastic or glass. The oil used is not cooking oil, but a food-safe mineral oil. There are also creams for cutting boards, and beeswax or linseed oil can be used. It's also possible to use both oil and cream – the oil helps saturate deeper into the board, while the wax acts more like a barrier.
If you have just purchased a wooden cutting board, this is the perfect time to season it — the sooner you protect it from food, the better it is for long-term durability. If you've already been using the wooden cutting board, be sure it's clean and dry before using it. Using salt and lemon is an easy way to give it a solid scrub and remove any existing odors, stains, or particles.
Once dry, a generous portion of oil, roughly a few tablespoons, can be poured over the board – it should almost look like too much oil. A cloth can be used to rub the oil in; after a few minutes most of the oil should be saturated into the board, but the cloth can be used to wipe off excess. Both sides of the cutting board should be oiled, and then left to dry standing up, rather than laying down on one side. After the initial oiling, or after a long period without oil, the subsequent oilings can be done with a thinner layer of oil every few months.