Tips You Should Know When Cleaning Your Air Fryer

It might sound rudimentary, but the truth is that you should always check the manuals for appliances that you buy. They will tell you how to operate and care for your purchases, and offer key troubleshooting tips and useful advice, such as where to place your air fryer in your kitchen. If you can't find your air fryer's manual, you can usually look it up online by searching for the appliance's model number.

Every air fryer is a little different, but each respective manual will go over all the various parts of your appliance. Most, but not all, air fryers include the basket where the food goes, the air fryer drawer or pan that collects grease, the heating element to cook the food, the fan to circulate the hot air, and, on the outside of the appliance, control buttons and an air inlet. However, your particular air fryer may have more parts or may not include certain parts, like the drawer.

The manual will tell you which parts of your air fryer can and can't be removed for cleaning. It will also tell you the best methods to use to clean the air fryer, how often to clean it, and steps you can take to extend the life of your appliance.