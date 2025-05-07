How To Properly Hold A Chef's Knife For Beginners

A chef's knife is one of the most common and useful kitchen tools. Although it may sound obvious, having a proper grip reduces the risk of cuts and long-term effects of frequent chopping. After all, Beaumont Hospital reports that 350,000 people are injured by kitchen knives annually. Poor knife handling plays a significant factor in the number of injuries that occur in a kitchen.

When it comes to knife grips, there are several techniques that many professional chefs use depending on the food they're preparing, the type of knife, the type of cut, and so on. Two grips that beginners typically default to are the hammer grip and point grip, as they tend to feel natural when holding a knife in our hands. However, while these grips are important, they aren't necessarily well-suited for using a chef's knife. For example, using the hammer grip with a meat cleaver is ideal for chopping through thick cuts of meat, as it provides the power needed for such cuts. Instead, a traditional chef's grip, commonly referred to as a pinch or pincher grip, is an easy-to-learn technique that can give you better control and stability, making cutting with a chef's knife easier and safer.