How Long Is Rice Good For In The Fridge? Signs It's Time To Toss It

Rice is one of the most versatile, tasty, and reliable carbohydrates across many different cuisines. If you're someone who cooks with rice frequently, you know that it can be quite filling, and it's common to end up with leftovers. Fortunately, second-day rice still has plenty of culinary utility! Use it to make sweet rice pudding, Japanese-inspired crispy ketchup rice, or simply the best fried rice you've ever eaten.

When it comes to reheating leftover rice, however, carefulness is key. Leftover rice on its second or even third day in the fridge can be a delight, but like many perishable foods, cooked rice has a relatively short shelf life, even when stored correctly. When properly cooled, stored, and reheated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's food safety app, FoodKeeper, advises that refrigerated rice can be safely eaten within four to six days of cooking. The USDA's guidance is a bit more cautious when it comes to leftovers that might include rice and vegetables, recommending a more strict four day maximum.

Above all, regardless of how long it's been stored, you should immediately discard rice that smells bad or funky, appears slimy, or shows any signs of mold growth (like colored spots). Harmful bacteria can multiply quickly in cooked rice, so if anything appears off, err on the side of being safe, rather than sorry.