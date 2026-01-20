11 Countries With The Highest Quality Coffee

Renowned action movie star Jackie Chan once said, "Coffee is a language in itself," and he couldn't be more right. Perhaps all those gravity-defying kicks and light-speed punches were the result of Chan's coffee obsession. But what Chan is really getting at is this: The more you learn about coffee, the more you appreciate how diverse and complex it truly is. Much like the hundreds of mango varieties grown around the world — of which only about six types ever make it to our grocery stores — the same can be true for coffee. Most of us regularly drink Robusta varietals grown in Vietnam, or low-elevation Arabicas from Brazil: cheap and cheerful, and widely available in grocery stores or chains like Dunkin'. But the more you go down the rabbit hole, the more you realize coffee is a lot like wine, growing in specific regions — shaped by the genetics, terroir, weather patterns, processing, and finally, roasting.

After 13 years of working in the coffee industry, I've gained a deeper understanding of the best coffee-producing countries. From large, industrial farms with thousands of coffee trees — let's call this "Big Coffee" — all the way to quality-focused, small-holder farmers with only 50 trees, there is a wide range of production styles. In this list, I share with you 11 coffee-growing nations with stellar farms growing some of the world's finest beans — knowledge that should give you confidence the next time you read a coffee bag label.