What Do Swedish Fish Actually Taste Like?

Swedish Fish are colored a deep red, which means it's easy to assume they're cherry, raspberry, or strawberry-flavored. None of those really capture their taste, though. The candy's North American distributor Mondelez International (mostly famous for owning Nabisco) describes their flavor as "deliciously fruity" and "uniquely flavored." What does that actually mean?

If you look at their ingredients list, you don't get many hints: it's mostly sugar and corn syrup and vague "natural and artificial flavors." There are 23 grams of sugar for every serving of five fish candies, and since sweet flavors often come from sugar, that certainly contributes to its taste. There's also no gelatin unlike many other gummies, which means Swedish Fish are vegan candies. Still, there are no real answers regarding the candy's specific flavor.

Even with no official answer, people have certainly come up with strong guesses. The flavor of a standard, bite-sized Swedish Fish is probably lingonberry. Depending on where in the world you live, it's entirely possible you've never tasted one of those before.

