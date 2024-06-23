What Your Coffee's Source Country Tells You About Its Flavor

If you pay close attention to the packaging of specialty or single-origin coffee, you'll notice it puts a lot of stress on where the coffee is grown. Be it Brazil or Colombia, the name of the country and sometimes even the region is proudly written in bold font, printed front-and-center on the label. You see, it's not just a marketing trick. Just like with wine, by knowing where your coffee came from, you can make pretty good guesses about how it tastes. This phenomenon is known as "terroir," which translates to "sense of place" in French.

Like any plant, coffee trees and their cherries are greatly influenced by the environmental conditions in which they are grown. The loaminess of the soil, the altitude, the temperature, how much rain there is, and so on — all leave their marks on the final beans. Generally, the brew tastes better when the seeds develop in favorable conditions. You'll notice these flavor nuances the most in single-origin coffee, which is guaranteed to come from one geographical area. Of course, taste is a subjective experience, so you'll have to try each kind yourself to really get how their flavors differ. With that said, here's a broad overview of what to expect from single-origins grown in each of these notable countries.

