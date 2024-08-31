The Expert Guide To Coffee Bean Labels

There are other certifications you can look for on the package as well. Keep in mind many of these aren't guarantees of you'll like the taste, only that it meets certain regulatory or growing standards. As Woodburn-Simmonds notes, "It costs a lot of money to get certified, especially for things like USDA Organic, and some producers simply can't afford it, so the lack of this isn't necessarily a bad thing." Nevertheless, it's helpful to understand what each term means.

As in the food world, an organic label signifies a vigorous level of certification by the USDA, with frequent inspection. It's undoubtedly a respected and verified accreditation that showcases a commitment to no pesticides, crop rotation, and other ecological decisions. Just remember that some producers may have fit such criteria, but didn't apply for the certification.

Another prominent label is Fair Trade Certified™, which needs to appear exactly as spelled (it's sometimes forged). This accreditation targets market fluctuations, establishing a minimum selling price that must be adhered to. It's mostly designed for cooperatives, while also channeling funds to community initiatives. It's a respectable accreditation to see on a label, although our expert cautions it "has nothing to do with whether that money is fairly distributed to the workers."

Disregard labels like direct trade, which Woodburn-Simmonds notes "is a nice idea ... but legally its meaningless." And Shade grown is another such label that can be claimed by any producer. Meanwhile the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ label represents good practices, but for many isn't rigorous enough in its requirements.