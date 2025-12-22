What Makes Coffee 'Specialty'? The Actual Criteria, Explained

Just like food, coffee preferences can be very subjective, so it's hard to imagine a logical, unbiased process for judging which beans are the fairest of them all. The Specialty Coffee Association has truly tried their best, though, creating a nearly 75-page document detailing their process for assessing coffee value and sharing it with the public. So whether you want to do a little coffee tasting session at home or you're just curious, here's a glimpse into what professional coffee judging is like.

The criteria seek to blend subjective factors, like coffee flavor notes, with objective factors, like the color, size, moisture content, and other aspects of coffee beans. They also consider extrinsic qualities that require a little more research, such as how the coffee was processed and how it affected the economy of the coffee chain. If one type of bean doesn't have a great flavor, but was produced by a company that pays its employees fair wages and uses processes that seek to avoid harming the environment, one person might value it more, while another person might care most about flavor, and little about a coffee's backstory. The SCA seeks to capture all that nuance in what value truly is. Some people value the highest quality coffee ingredients, while others care about the journey it went on to reach their cup.

It's also important to note that this test is an overview of the quality of green coffee (or unroasted, raw beans), not a roastery's ability. During the assessment, each type of green coffee is roasted similarly so as to avoid an excess of variability. So a specialty coffee bean, roasted poorly, might still not taste as good as a non-specialty bean, roasted quite well.