11 Store-Bought Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Creams, Ranked
I'll fight anyone who says chocolate and peanut butter aren't one of the most iconic flavor combinations of all time. Seriously, my formative years were spent listening to hip-hop in the '90s, don't mess with me. All jokes aside, one of the absolute best ways to enjoy the legendary flavor pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is undoubtedly ice cream. Sweet, creamy, cold, and utterly delicious, when it's done right, it has the power to make the best of us swoon. All that being said, some brands are infinitely tastier than others.
To find out which chocolate peanut butter ice creams take the proverbial cake, I bought several different brands and had a good old-fashioned showdown. What you'll find below is a ranking of them from worst to best. Hopefully, with my help, we can ensure you avoid any less-than-desirable options moving forward. Don't get it twisted, though. I still haven't met a chocolate peanut butter ice cream I hate. There is one on the list I truly dislike, but we'll get to that. For now, rest assured that chocolate peanut butter isn't one of those ice cream flavors that's faded into the past; it's here to stay. You can find a closer look at the methodology behind my ranking at the end, but before we get started, you should know that the creamiest, most chocolatey, peanut buttery brands took the lead. Now, I'm ready to hear about the results. Aren't you?
11. Rebel chocolate peanut butter ice cream
Coming in dead last is Rebel's chocolate peanut butter ice cream, and you know what? I don't feel bad about it one bit. Before I get into the nitty-gritty details, you should know that Rebel ice cream is a keto-friendly, lactose-free, low net-carb, low-sugar product. It says so right on the carton, and I suspected this might make it hard for it to compete with the other ice creams I tried. However, the label also says it is a full-fat ice cream, so I wasn't prepared for how truly disappointing it was.
When I took the lid off my pint, the plastic liner beneath instructed me to let it sit outside the freezer for five to 10 minutes. Apparently, this is supposed to improve the texture. It didn't. Well, maybe a smidge, but the difference was negligible. As it turned out, the texture of this ice cream was horrible. It is obnoxiously crumbly, almost like space food (if you know, you know) or Dippin' Dots, but without the fun miniature ball shape. I guess it serves a purpose, since it's keto and all that, but it's just too pricey. Plus, several low-calorie options coming up blow it out of the water. Just so you know, Rebel's straight-up chocolate ice cream is the worst as well, so I'm not the only one who thinks the brand's ice cream is a letdown. Next!
10. Halo Top peanut butter cup light ice cream
Next up is Halo Top peanut butter cup light ice cream. While I love Halo Top as much as the next person, it had one fatal flaw: There was barely any chocolate to speak of. Seriously, it's peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirls. Maybe that's my bad for thinking it would have more, simply because an essential part of a peanut butter cup is chocolate, but either way, that's not what's inside the carton. One look at the ingredients list and I knew I had it wrong. Sadly, it says "contains 1% or less of chocolate extract." Bummer. With this in mind, it had to come in at the bottom of the list.
Now for the good stuff. Halo Top peanut butter cup light ice cream is so much like regular ice cream that you'll forget an entire pint only contains 330 calories. Yup, you read that right. It's light ice cream, but it doesn't show. The texture is creamy. The flavors, err flavor, is rich. Honestly, I don't know how Halo Top does it. I bet the inventors of ice cream in China could have never seen it progress into something so spectacular. So, if you're seeking a low-calorie option, you could do so much worse — I'm looking at you, Rebel. Actually, Halo Top is excellent for the calorie content, but it won't satisfy a craving for chocolate peanut butter ice cream.
9. Breyers CarbSmart chocolate peanut butter ice cream
Breyers CarbSmart chocolate peanut butter ice cream is another "healthy alternative" for those of us looking to indulge without going overboard. After all, it's ice cream no matter how you dress it up, or down, in this case. I'll be honest, too. If Halo Top had chocolate in it, it would have ranked higher than Breyers CarbSmart. Regardless, there's no doubt that it puts Rebel to shame. Sorry, not sorry.
The chocolate flavor in this ice cream is fairly light. I don't know about you, but I want a chocolate overload. You won't even come close with this. However, there is a good amount of peanut butter, and the texture is on point for regular ice cream as well. I could tell it was a low-calorie option, though.
In the end, Breyers CarbSmart chocolate peanut butter ice cream gets the job done, but it's not something I'd seek out, especially if you have access to the top-performing brands on this list. I guess you could always find something fun to serve it in, like a cookie sandwich, but that would defeat the point of the whole low-carb schtick. Oh well.
8. Favorite Day reduced-fat chocolate peanut butter ice cream
Finally, it's time for our last "better for you" option, and it's none other than Target's Favorite Day reduced-fat chocolate peanut butter ice cream. If you haven't tried its offerings, I urge you to do so. Similar to Halo Top, it's hard to tell that it is a low-calorie product (something that can't be said for Breyers CarbSmart or Rebel), and an entire pint only contains 350 calories! Winning!
Chocolatey and full of peanut butter swirls, this ice cream is a quality option. I'm picky, so if it were up to me, there'd be even more chocolate, but I have bought this ice cream many times before and I see myself doing it many times in the future as well. When I need an ice cream fix but don't want to indulge so much, it's the perfect solution. Truly, no complaints.
If a small serving simply won't do, maybe it's been one of those days. Favorite Day reduced-fat chocolate peanut butter ice cream is here for the win. Obviously, it only scored eighth place, but it's hard to compete with the decadent options coming up when the low-calorie content is the primary objective.
7. Signature Select chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream
Signature Select chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream, the generic brand sold at Safeway and Albertsons, offers consumers something a little different. It still has the basics covered — chocolate ice cream with swirls of peanut butter — but it also gets a helping hand from chunks of chocolate. It adds a bit more chocolate to the mix while also providing a blend of textures. Every time I bit into one and heard the little crunch, it made my taste buds smile. However, even with assistance from chocolate chunks, the ice cream itself wasn't very chocolatey. Comparatively, it was just average, so seventh place seemed right.
There was a decent amount of peanut butter in this ice cream. The flavor was much richer than the lower-ranking picks as well. Texture wasn't an issue with this ice cream either, and it only gets better from here on out. This was far from my favorite ice cream, but you sure could do a lot worse. If you want an instant upgrade, I recommend using a Costco croissant to make a tasty cone for it.
6. Breyers chocolate peanut butter ice cream
We already discussed Breyers CarbSmart chocolate peanut butter ice cream, but now it's time for the full-throttle version. All it took was a glance, and I instantly knew that it would be much richer by comparison. Of course, a single taste proved my assumptions correct. In fact, compared to every other pick so far, it had a significantly more potent flavor. Finally! Really, though, there's no competition between the regular and the CarbSmart recipe. This one is infinitely tastier. Of course, it isn't a "healthier" alternative, but I don't care because it tasted so much better.
Breyers is a reputable brand that's been around since 1866. As such, I expected its chocolate peanut butter recipe to pop. Thankfully, it didn't let me down. The texture was also just what you want from a quality brand: creamy, smooth, and decadent, with lots of peanut butter. I'd have no problems serving or bringing this to a party. Breyers also has somewhat of a nostalgic appeal for me. It was basically a staple in my home growing up, so the familiarity of the brand's flavors stuck with me. Luckily, it still lives up to what I remember. Way to go, Breyers! Even so, the upcoming picks simply outperformed it when it came to the potency of flavors. It isn't lacking, but we can do better.
5. Baskin-Robbins peanut butter 'n chocolate ice cream
Baskin-Robbins is another brand that reminds me of my childhood. My grandmother lived close to a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop, and I can't count how many times we went there to get a scoop. What I can tell you with absolute certainty, though, is that I always opted for the peanut butter 'n chocolate ice cream. That's right. I'm a lifer, and it's very possible this is the brand that started my obsession. Fast forward to today, and I still don't have a single bad thing to say about it. Sure, four brands outranked it in this head-to-head comparison, but it is a fantastic option by any standards.
Baskin-Robbins peanut butter 'n chocolate ice cream is dense, creamy, and deliciously rich. From the peanut butter to the chocolate, the flavors are potent, well-balanced, and excellent on both ends. Plainly put: It is a recipe worthy of being served in an ice cream shop, and it tastes like it. Compared to the upcoming pick, the ice cream has slightly less chocolate flavor, but I'm just splitting hairs here. Actually, it's eerily similar on all fronts, just slightly denser and a touch less chocolatey.
4. Häagen-Dazs chocolate peanut butter ice cream
Häagen-Dazs chocolate peanut butter ice cream isn't very different from Baskin-Robbins, but its texture reigned supreme. Hence why it's slightly higher on my list. The ice cream was uber creamy, and the mouthfeel had me salivating for more. Interestingly, the peanut butter helped a lot with this, too. I could tell Häagen-Dazs used top-quality peanut butter. It was far from an afterthought, and the richness it provided paid off in both the flavor and the texture departments. As the ice cream melted slightly, the consistency got even creamier because the peanut butter oozed into the rest of the ice cream.
Even a girl like me, who practically always wants more chocolate, can admit that Häagen-Dazs really packs the flavor into its ice cream. It's truly very chocolatey and, well, freaking yummy. It's not a low-calorie option on any front, but its fat just contributes to its richness. It's an indulgence, but hey, it's a sweet treat, not a salad. Even so, Häagen-Dazs is a classic brand, and this flavor provides tons of classic flavor. It's a winner. Not the winner, but a frontrunner for sure. The only thing that really set it back in my mind was its elevated calorie count (you don't want to know). Aside from that, the brands that managed to score the top three spots also had a slightly richer chocolate flavor. The difference was marginal, but it's there all the same.
3. 365 by Whole Foods Market chocolate peanut butter ice cream
It's finally time for the top three, and coming in as a strong third place is none other than 365 by Whole Foods Market chocolate peanut butter ice cream. I must admit, I was surprised to see a grocery store brand take third. The fact that it is Whole Foods is almost more shocking. There's nothing wrong with Whole Foods, I'm just more of a Trader Joe's girl myself. Regardless, the company's chocolate peanut butter ice cream had me rethinking my allegiances.
When the first taste of Whole Foods chocolate peanut butter ice cream hit my tongue, I was thrilled. The creamy texture coated my taste buds, and the potent chocolate flavor blew me away. As for the peanut butter, watch out. It's so rich and creamy, and it even has a nice saltiness that dances across the tongue. Altogether, I got a drool-worthy sweet and salty combo that made me remember why I am so head over heels for this ice cream flavor.
We all know Whole Foods isn't the cheapest place to shop, right? Right. But this ice cream was actually about a dollar or two cheaper than the top-performing picks. Go ahead with your bad self, Whole Foods. Oh yeah, a serving has about half as many calories as Häagen-Dazs, too.
2. Tillamook chocolate peanut butter ice cream
The Tillamook brand is probably best known for its cheese — it's delicious — but the brand's ice cream is nothing to scoff at, either. In fact, Tillamook's chocolate peanut butter ice cream is outstanding on all fronts. It's a premium brand, and it shows, so awarding it second place was a no-brainer.
Tillamook's chocolate peanut butter ice cream excels regarding flavor and texture. It gave my mouth all the feels. From creamy to rich to sweet, it took my taste buds on a fantastical flavor and texture adventure. It's extra chocolatey, especially compared to everything on the bottom half of this list, and you know I love that. It also has peanut butter for days, and the taste of it assured me it was a top-notch rendition. The two namesake ingredients were expertly balanced as well. This might be hard to believe after all the critiques I've been spouting off about the previous products, but I wouldn't change a thing.
Tillamook didn't dial in any of the flavors or ingredients in this recipe, and I, for one, am here for it. Available in pints and half gallons, you'd be a fool not to give it a try. Obviously, I enjoyed one brand more, but Tillamook is an all-around stunner.
1. Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World ice cream
I'm not French, but Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World ice cream had me saying, "ooh la la." Most of us already know Ben & Jerry's has the ice cream flavor combination game on lock, but I'd say the Peanut Butter World is one of the brand's finest creations to date. I know there's some stiff competition — there's even a flavor with potato chips in it for cryin' out loud — but I stand by what I told you way back in the beginning: Chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. This ice cream proves it.
Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World ice cream features milk chocolate ice cream with crumbled chocolate cookies and peanut butter swirled throughout. After just one taste, I was sold. Obviously, the extra chocolate cookie within gave it a huge edge regarding the potency of the chocolate flavor. The peanut butter was deliciously rich as well, and there was no shortage of it. I can't stress enough how freaking tasty it was. Like, oh my god! Not only is it an easy front-runner, but it's basically the perfect ice cream. I could even see it getting a top-three spot on a list of every grocery store ice cream, period — flavor be darned. The label may read "Vermont's Finest," but it's some of the world's finest, in my opinion. Don't sleep on it.
Methodology
If you've made it this far, you know I have a lifetime love of all things chocolate peanut butter, ice cream included. With this in mind, I was basically chomping at the bit to find out which brand makes the best version of the flavor. And you know what the best way to do that is? Buy and taste them all, so that's exactly what I did.
I'll level with you; I still have not met an ice cream I'd turn my nose up at and refuse to eat. I may have been less infatuated with a few of the ones I sampled, but they are all ice cream, and they are all my favorite flavor. That being said, I had to rank them from worst to best so that you know which ones are worth splurging on. To do that, I focused primarily on the potency and perceived quality of the two namesake ingredients: chocolate and peanut butter. A creamy texture was key as well. Additionally, I let price play a small role, but let's be honest: I'm willing to pay more for the best of the best. So really, the only time cost was factored in was when I thought a high price tag wasn't justified based on quality. After it was all said and done, the most chocolatey, creamy ice creams with a strong presence of rich peanut butter came out on top.