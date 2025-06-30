11 Store-Bought Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Creams, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I'll fight anyone who says chocolate and peanut butter aren't one of the most iconic flavor combinations of all time. Seriously, my formative years were spent listening to hip-hop in the '90s, don't mess with me. All jokes aside, one of the absolute best ways to enjoy the legendary flavor pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is undoubtedly ice cream. Sweet, creamy, cold, and utterly delicious, when it's done right, it has the power to make the best of us swoon. All that being said, some brands are infinitely tastier than others.

To find out which chocolate peanut butter ice creams take the proverbial cake, I bought several different brands and had a good old-fashioned showdown. What you'll find below is a ranking of them from worst to best. Hopefully, with my help, we can ensure you avoid any less-than-desirable options moving forward. Don't get it twisted, though. I still haven't met a chocolate peanut butter ice cream I hate. There is one on the list I truly dislike, but we'll get to that. For now, rest assured that chocolate peanut butter isn't one of those ice cream flavors that's faded into the past; it's here to stay. You can find a closer look at the methodology behind my ranking at the end, but before we get started, you should know that the creamiest, most chocolatey, peanut buttery brands took the lead. Now, I'm ready to hear about the results. Aren't you?