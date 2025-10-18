14 Tate's Bake Shop Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Snickerdoodles are one of my favorite cookies. I tried Tate's offering close to the end of my ranking, and after trying so many of its other excellent offerings, I said to myself, "There's no way that Tate's can screw up a snickerdoodle," as it's one of many beginner-friendly cookies. But boy, was I wrong.

The defining flavor in a snickerdoodle cookie, aside from the cinnamon, is the cream of tartar. It gives the cookie an almost sour flavor and clearly distinguishes it from a general "spice" cookie. Tate's cream of tartar was completely absent — a flew-the-coop, never-to-be-seen-again kind of gone. I was horrified that Tate's didn't just suppress this ingredient; it's like it forgot to add it entirely. For shame.

As for the rest of the cookie, well, it's a spice cookie. We've already established that it's not a snickerdoodle, and there aren't any flavor elements that redeem it in any way. Sure, there's a little cinnamon and a hint of nutmeg, but I was too sad about this cookie to keep eating it. I'm just glad I didn't try it first in this ranking. Otherwise, I probably would have just quit while I was ahead and never bought another bag of Tate's ever again.